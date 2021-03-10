iPhone 12 to be made in India soon, will it get cheaper now

Highlights iPhone 12 to be soon manufactured in India.

After iPhone XR and iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 model will be manufactured at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu facility.

Apple has manufactured models including iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and more in India previously.

iPhone 12 to soon sport Made in India branding on the retail package as Apple confirmed that it would start production of 5G-enabled iPhone model in the country. Launched in October last year alongside other 5G-ready models iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini.



This will be the fifth iPhone model manufactured locally after the company started producing iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone 11 in India some time ago. The Made in India iPhone 12 was on the cards for a long time and we reported about in August last year.

A Business Standard report (behind a paywall) says that the iPhone 12 (Review) will be manufactured at its long-time partner Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the same production facility manufactures iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. It added, citing analysts, that Apple is likely to shift 7-10 per cent of its production capacity from China. The report also claimed that Apple plans to manufacture iPhone 12 mini at the same Foxconn facility in India, though a final decision is pending on the same.

Confirming the development, in a statement, Apple said, "We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers. Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers."

In a report last month, Counterpoint Research claimed that despite a delay in the launch of the iPhone 12 series, the company saw a record number of sales in the final week of 2020. It said that the iPhone 12 could be the volume driver in the long run. The market research firm added that Apple was at the sixth spot in Q4 2020 in terms of growth registered in India. It said that the iPhone 12 series launch and discounts on older iPhone models drove the growth. The firm also added that Apple shipped over 1.5 million units in a single quarter.

Taking advantage of the government's production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Apple already has partnered with Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

The iPhone 12 is currently being retailed at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB model at Rs 84,900. The 256GB model of the iPhone 12 at Rs 94,900. Apple last year also launched its online store in India, which now takes on Amazon and Flipkart in the e-commerce space.

Now, the big question is whether Apple will pass on the benefits of the Make in India initiative to local customers in India. In our opinion, that's unlikely as Apple previously has also manufactured iPhone models in the country, but we haven't seen any price change for the respective models. But that has been the case with Apple forever, and it is not linked to any country-specific. This means that the iPhone 12 may not see any price cut thanks to the production being done in India.