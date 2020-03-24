iPhone 12 to get 6.7-inch display, next-gen sensor-shift image stabilisation tech: Ming-Chi Kuo

Highlights iPhone 12 series of phones is expected to be launched later in 2020

The top end model of the phone is said to bring a revolutionary image stablisation tech with it.

The phone will also sport the biggest display on an iPhone to date

Noted Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo in his latest investor note has made some interesting predictions about Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 range of flagships. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to go big with the 2020 series of iPhones, with the phones also expected to see some major camera upgrades, and now the analyst suggests one of them could be the inclusion of new technology, sensor-shift image stabilisation.

Kuo has claimed that the aforementioned technology will make its way to the top-end 6.7-inch iPhone in 2020 with the new image stablisation technology seeing the actual image sensor move slightly. This in effect will help it handle movement and vibrations in a similar way to how optical image stabilization allows a camera's lenses to move.

However, the feature is expected to only be part of the top-end 6.7-inch iPhone model this year, with the rest of the models not getting access to the technology. They will feature current-gen stabilisation technology, much like the iPhone 11 Pro models which feature optical image stabilization for both photo and video, but only when using the Wide or Telephoto lenses.

However, because the new sensor-shift technology would apply to the camera sensor itself and not be dependant on any specific lens, it would be available on lenses on the top-end iPhone 12 model.

Another interesting thing about the rumour is that if it is indeed true, then we'd also end up seeing the biggest display on an iPhone to date on this device.

Apart from this, Kuo in his latest note has also predicted that at least one 2022 iPhone models will feature a periscope lens, that will enable 5x optical zoom like Huawei's P30 Pro or even 10x optical zoom. This would be a major upgrade on the current generation iPhones which only provide max 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.