iPhone 12 to launch as per schedule, but future Apple products could be delayed: Report

Highlights Apple could launch the next iPhone 12 in September

The iPhone 12 is tipped to come with a LiDAR sensor

Future Apple releases may be impacted because of Covid-19

Despite the shadow of the Covid-19 outbreak looming large over our heads, the interest for everything iPhone doesn't seem to be dying down. We now have a new report that claims the iPhone 12 is well on track for its scheduled launch sometime in September -- even if it comes at the cost of delays in the future Apple products.

This is according to a report published by Bloomberg, which notes the 5G iPhone is still on schedule to launch this fall. As per the report, Apple's largest assembler, Foxconn, has resolved labor issues arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic and is back at normal seasonal capacity.

However, the report adds that this may impact the release of future releases by Apple. As Bloomberg notes, the U.S. company and its partners spend months or even years sourcing components around the world and any disruptions to that complex network could delay future devices. As such, while the preparations may be in place for iPhone 12 already, the wider impact of Covid-19 may end up seeing Apple having to adjust its release schedules for future products.

Talking about the device, in the past few days we've heard a lot of rumours about the upcoming iPhone from Apple. The latest reports suggest Apple could enhance the iPhone 12's Augmented Reality capabilities, by equipping the series with a new LiDAR ( short form for Light Detection and Ranging) sensor. Interestingly, the sensor was first seen on the iPad Pro launched earlier this month, and will now make its way to the new iPhones in 2020.

Apart from this, there have been other reports about the iPhone 12 too which claim to reveal quite a lot about the device. Earlier, we've read about how Apple is planning to make drastic design changes to the iPhone 12 as it plans to do away with the notch on the upcoming smartphone. This would fall in line with previous reports that Apple is looking to introduce a refreshed design with its new iPhones.

To remind our readers, Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X and has since used it in two more iPhone generations. While the prediction about Apple doing away with the notch on the iPhone 12 may appear as a logical step, several reports in the past few weeks have hinted that it may not be for this year.