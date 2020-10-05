iPhone 12 unlikely to get new Touch ID seen in iPad Air

Highlights iPhone 12 is expected to launch soon.

Along with the iPhone 12, the iPhone Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will also be launched.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 12 series may come with the new Touch ID.

The iPhone 12 is coming soon, along with other phones in the series. And one of the features that have been rumoured about the iPhone 12 is the new Touch ID that we recently saw in the iPad Air. After all, since Apple put the Face ID in its phones, it has gotten rid of the Touch ID. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max don't have the Touch ID. Instead they have edge-to-edge screens and Face ID. Now, rumours hint that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with Touch ID. But it is unlikely.

The reason why the new Touch ID, which uses a sensor hidden in the slim power button like how we see in the new iPad Air, is unlikely to come into the iPhone is because Apple has not likely engineered it for the new iPhone. The development cycle of the iPhone is around 18 months so unless Apple started planning for the new Touch ID around two years ago, it is unlike to have that in the iPhone.

And it is unlikely that Apple started planning for a new Touch ID in the iPhone at the same time when it was removing the feature and replacing it with the Face ID.

The reality is that for the iPhone, which is a smaller device and is almost always used as a handheld device unlike the iPad, which can be used propped up or while it is kept on table, Apple always planned to move to the Face ID. The Face ID is the present and future for the iPhone.

It is also a fairly good present and good future. That is if you discount the coronavirus and spread of COVID-19.

No one planned for the coronavirus. Not even Apple. So, as the world started wearing masks, the Face ID in the iPhone became cumbersome to use. In fact, while wearing the mask you cannot use it. It is this that is fuelling the rumour that the iPhone 12 may see the comeback of the Touch ID.

It will even be welcome. Nowadays, a Touch ID on a phone is more useful and convenient than the Face ID trying to make sense of someone while the person is wearing a mask. But the coronavirus hit the world only in January. Several months is not enough for any company, even if that company is Apple, to pull off a redesign of its most important device.

If at all we see an iPhone with Touch ID, it will be a miracle. Chances are that the iPhone 12 will come with Face ID.

Now, there is another feature from the iPad Air that is bound to be part of the iPhone 12 series phones. This is the A14 Bionic processor. It is certain that the iPhone 12 series phones will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor.