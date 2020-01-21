iPhone 12 with 6.7-inch display to be thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max, could sport bigger rear cameras

Highlights Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in 2020

The flagship of this line-up could be a 6.7-inch display iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 could look similar to the iPhone 11 Pro

In 2020, Apple is expected to launch as many as four new iPhones spread across different price points and sporting different hardware and display sizes. Of these, the smallest will be a 5.4-inch model, while two phones will get 6.1-inch display, whereas the top of the line iPhone for the year will get a 6.7-inch panel.

And now, Japanese blog Mac Otakara has revealed new details about the devices. The blog claims to have gotten the information from sources within Apple's supply chain in China and claims the 6.7-inch model will have a thickness around 7.4mm, which would be nearly 10 per cent thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max at 8.1mm.

It also claims that the 6.7-inch model will be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and feature a triple-lens rear camera with larger sensors than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The report also claims that the iPhone 12 line-up could have the same housing design as the iPhone 11. Interestingly, this is in contradiction to previous revelations by Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said the iPhone 12 will feature a boxier design similar to the iPhone 4 as part of a significant chassis redesign.

Apart from the 6.7-inch iPhone, the report also talks about the other models in the list, revealing that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will feature dual-camera setups. Additionally, all models being launched in 2020 are said to feature OLED screens, and have previously been reported to pack a new "A14" system-on-chip processor and 5G connectivity.

But that's not it.

Previous reports have also suggested that Apple is working on an iPhone 9 with a design that will borrow elements from the iPhone 8. It will include Touch ID and Home button among other things.

A recent report from MyDrivers suggests that Apple is even done testing the iPhone 9 and is preparing to launch it within the first quarter of 2020. This could very well be March 2020 when Apple usually hosts an event announcing an affordable iPad model.

The phone is also tipped to be the most affordable iPhone ever by Apple. Two variants of the device are expected to launch, with the cheaper one bringing 64GB storage and cost $399, approximately Rs 28,000.