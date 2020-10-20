iPhone 12 won't support 5G in dual SIM mode for now, Indian users need not worry about it

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 series will not support 5G on dual SIM at the launch.

5G is not anticipated in India for the near future so regardless if the iPhone has a single or dual SIM, it will not matter much to Indian users.

By the time India brings in 5G, chances are Apple will enable the network in dual SIM mode with a software update.

Apple iPhone 12 series will not support 5G on dual SIM at the launch but with a software update later this year. MacRumours cited an internal document from Apple employees that confirms 5G will not be available in Dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at launch. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders began Friday, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to order starting November 6.



The document answers the following question: Does 5G work with Dual SIM? "When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G supported carrier and service plan, they'll have 5G access."

However, Apple plans to enable 5G support in Dual SIM mode with a software update later this year, an internal Verizon slide accessed by MacRumours suggests. In the meantime, Verizon says that eSIM customers must remove the physical SIM from their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to access its 5G network.

When is 5G anticipated in India? Not for quite some time, at least until 2022 as per Ericson, the Swedish telecom gear maker. So regardless of your iPhone having a single or dual SIM, 5G is out of the question for Indian users. By the time 5G becomes available to Indian users, chances are Apple will enable the network in dual SIM mode with a software update.

5G is automatically enabled on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, as long as users have chosen a supported wireless carrier that offers a 5G network. To access 5G while roaming in other countries, Apple's document says that customers can purchase a local SIM card or eSIM plan and use it as a single line with 5G where available.

This means users can have two lines of service on one iPhone, which is useful for purchasing data-only plans while traveling abroad or having personal and business lines on a single iPhone.

As per a report by EY, unlike 4G which is primarily used for mobile connectivity, in India 5G will be used for eMBB (enhanced mobile broadband) in addition to applications in areas that require low-latency.



