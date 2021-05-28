iPhone 13 camera may be a lot better, leak suggests use of sensor-shift stabilisation

Highlights The iPhone 13 series will entirely support the sensor-shift stabilisation on cameras.

Last year, only the Pro models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, had this feature.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 13 series in September later this year.

Apple iPhone 13 is likely to come later this year. A horde of rumours is doing rounds on the internet right now. Adding to it is another one that basically corroborates that the iPhone 13 series will bring a lot better cameras than last year's iPhone 12. The cameras on the upcoming iPhone series will be able to focus on subjects better with the use of sensor-shift stabilisation. And the best part is that this new OIS technology will be available on all four iPhone 13 models, which are reportedly going to be launched later this year.

Per a DigiTimes report, all four models of the iPhone 13 series will feature sensor-shift OIS tech, unlike the iPhone 12 series that has this advanced-level camera feature on the Pro models. This is in line with what a previous report predicted, according to which, the iPhone will become better in terms of having voice coil motors. Voice coil motors, or VCMs, help with the camera's focus function. And according to DigiTimes, the "demand for VCMs to support the function will grow 3-4 folds after all new iPhones incorporate the capability."

What is sensor-shift stabilisation?

Sensor-shift stabilisation makes the sensor help attain precise stabilisation. Also known as In-Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS), the stabilisation method uses a floating sensor that makes up for the movement happening within the camera when you are using the phone. Because of the counterbalance taking place inside the sensor, the video recordings turn out smoothly and are rid of jitters and shakes, which you do not see on videos without OIS applied.

Apple introduced sensor-shift stabilisation with last year's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which, unlike their prequels in the iPhone 11 series, are dramatically different from the rest of the iPhone models in the series. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max support Dolby Vision recording, as well, while all four phones are able to play them. Dolby Vision is likely to be retained on the iPhone 13 line this year, but this will be just one aspect through which Apple will be pushing iPhone 13 cameras to the next level.

iPhone 13 rumours

Among other things, the iPhone 13 series is said to come with a smaller notch on the display. Plus, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are said to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, manufactured by Samsung. The phones may also come in a 1TB storage option. And, of course, Apple will be using the 5nm A15 chipset in the new iPhone lineup. A recent report said TSMC, one of Apple's chip product lines, has begun manufacturing A15 just so the iPhone 13 stays on schedule, i.e., sometime in September this year.