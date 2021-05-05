iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max may use displays provided by Samsung

Highlights Samsung will supply rigid-flexible printed circuit boards to Apple for the displays for the iPhone 13.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics had earlier supplied boards for iPhone 12 series.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Ross Young and tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the iPhone 13 models will get 120Hz displays.

The iPhone 13 series is still months away from its launch, but reports about the upcoming smartphone have already started doing the rounds on the internet. The latest piece of information that is floating on the internet suggests that the iPhone 13 series will use displays provided by Samsung. It was earlier being speculated that the iPhone 13 displays would come with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per the latest South Korean blog The Elec, Samsung will supply rigid-flexible printed circuit boards to Apple for the displays for the iPhone 13. Samsung Electro-Mechanics had earlier supplied boards for iPhone 12 series.

"For Apple and Samsung Display, which supplies OLED panels to Cupertino, it is more convenient to continue procuring RFPCB from Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Bhflex, another Korean RFPCB maker, for the upcoming iPhone.Apple is planning to use RFPCB for the two higher tier models in the new iPhone. The remaining two models will use multiplex FPCB," the Elec report read.

Earlier, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Ross Young and tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that the iPhone 13 models will get 120Hz displays. A report last year elaborated that the high-end iPhone models including the iPhone feature 6.1-inch LTPO OLED display and a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display respectively with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

As far as other specs are concerned, the iPhone 13 model will come with a smaller notch. However, there is not going to be any major change in the design of the iPhone 13 as it is expected to look like the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 could be smaller and thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 146.64 x 71.5 x 7.56mm. The camera would be placed diagonally instead of horizontally.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by an A15 Bionic chipset based on the same 5nm manufacturing process as the A14 Bionic. Apple might also consider introducing a 1TB iPhone 13 variant. In a small survey conducted by 9to5 Mac, 70 percent of users said that the iPhone 13 with 1TB iPhone could be an "overkill" while 12 percent of users said that they would surely buy one when Apple launches it. The remaining 11 percent of users said that they would wait before buying and would examine first how necessary is it.