iPhone 13 may come with 1TB storage option

Highlights

Apple may consider introducing a 1TB iPhone 13 variant.

Apple is the second company after Huawei with demand for higher storage options.

The upcoming iPhone series could come with bigger storage configurations. It was reported that iPhone users opt for higher storage capacities. So as per the demand, Apple may consider introducing a 1TB iPhone 13 variant. As per reports, iPhone users demand higher storage variants more than Android users because there is no scope for expansion.

As per Counterpoint Research, Apple is the second company after Huawei with demand for higher storage options. The report suggests that the smartphone industry surpassed the 100GB mark for average storage capacity.

"With their higher price point, iPhones have historically retained a much higher average NAND-flash density compared to their Android peers. However, this gap is quickly reducing due to Apple's decision to limit the iPhone 12 storage to 512GB and rapidly rising storage capacities in Android smartphones as per our historical data and forecast of smartphone memory for the 2018-2024 period," the report says.

As per reports, the older iPhone models with 128GB storage variants witnessed a surge in shipments while the 64GB iPhone models saw a decline during the same period. Currently, the highest storage option that Apple is selling is 512GB in the iPhone 12 Pro models. The 9to5 Mac report states that it could up the ante by introducing a 1TB storage option with the iPhone 13, which could arrive this year.

In a small survey conducted by 9to5 Mac, 70 percent of users said that the iPhone 13 with 1TB iPhone could be an "overkill" while 12 percent of users said that they would surely buy one when Apple launches it. The remaining 11 percent of users said that they would wait before buying and would examine first how necessary is it.

Speculations are going wild about the upcoming iPhone 13. While some reports have claimed that the iPhone 13 will come with a smaller notch on the front, some have claimed that the iPhone 13 will feature bigger displays. It is believed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max may come with a 6.7-inch display while the base model iPhone 13 will feature a 6.1-inch display. Apple will reportedly ditch the 5.4-inch screen size this time. With a new design, Apple will also introduce the A15 Bionic chipset with the iPhone 13. However, none of the information has been confirmed by Apple. The company is expected to launch the smartphones in September and a lot of things could change before that.