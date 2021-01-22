iPhone 13 may come with a smaller notch, sensor-shift OIS like iPhone 12 Pro Max

Highlights A new report claims that Apple may again launch four iPhone models in 2021.

iPhone 13 (iPhone 12S) series may sport improvements to the camera.

iPhone 13 series is also said to come with sensor-shift OIS like the one we saw on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The upcoming iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) series may finally see a design overhaul after four generations since the launch of iPhone X in 2017 if a new report citing supply chain insiders is to be believed.

One of the most significant changes expected in the design is the notch. Digitimes report claims that Apple will reduce the notch size after four generations. Apart from the notch size, there's no update on other changes on the design front as of now.

The report citing supply chain further adds that Apple may again launch four models in 2021, similar to 2020 iPhone 12 series which included the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It claims that Apple may launch the new iPhones as iPhone 12S series. However, we haven't seen Apple launching S models since the launch of iPhone 6s in 2015.

The new report claiming smaller notches also corroborates with an earlier report from Japanese blog MacOtakara that claimed that the iPhone 13 might retain the chassis of iPhone 12 series while having smaller notches. It speculated that the smaller notch size could be achieved by moving the receiver on top of the display. It added that the Cupertino-based giant would adopt a design change and combined the dot pattern emitter and the receiver into a single unit. We saw a similar implementation on the LiDAR scanners on the iPhone 12 Pro models. The Japanese blog also said that new iPhones might be thicker than the current series.

The new report also hints that Apple may introduce the sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) seen in 2020's iPhone 12 Pro Max to all four models' primary lens. This means that Apple may upgrade the camera with iPhone 12 Pro Max-like features. However, this seems too good to be true considering Apple kept the best camera tech limited to its top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max models last year. Based on the new leak, Apple may either move the lens element or the sensor to make up for the camera shake. However, this is just an assumption, and we will have to wait for more reports in the coming weeks to understand the camera changes Apple plans to bring to its iPhone 2021 series.

Recent rumours have hinted at some significant changes to the camera sensors on the upcoming iPhone 13 series. A recent report citing Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst, said that Apple might change the aperture size from f/2.4 to f/1.8, meaning it would let in more light. At the same time, significantly improve low-light photography on the upcoming iPhones. Another report suggested that Apple may bump the number of elements in the lens from the current five to six.