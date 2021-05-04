iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max leak once again hints at 120Hz AMOLED display for smooth interface

Highlights Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may come with 120Hz AMOLED displays.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the most premium iPhone models that Apple will likely introduce later this year. Although a date is not set for the launch, the new iPhones usually arrive in September-October. And since that is faraway, rumours are making rounds. The latest one is iterating what several previous rumours have. That is the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED displays, and Samsung is going to be the supplier to Apple for them.

The latest bit of rumour comes from Korea's The Elec website, where the publication has nearly confirmed that Samsung is going to supply the 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays to Apple. Samsung's display wing called Samsung Display will be the exclusive display supplier, the report has added. Samsung is also involving its Samsung Electro-Mechanics arm to provide Apple with rigid-flexible printed circuit boards, also called the RFPCBs. Now, these boards are used to connect OLED panels to the motherboard, and RFPCBs allow for better and convenient product designs and faster transmission of signals because of their ability to bend despite being rigid.

The RFPCBs are a little pricier than the regular FPCBs, which is why it is likely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost more than the price of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Samsung planned on quitting the RPFCB manufacturing business last year because it was not earning the company any substantial profits. And even though Samsung seems to have got a consignment from Apple for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung may very well exit the business after fulfilling orders. Samsung Display may provide Apple with as many as 110 million panels for the iPhone models this year. Apple has LG Display, which will supply 50 million units, and BOE, which will send 9 million panels, as well. But, Samsung Display will be exclusively developing the 120Hz displays for the two iPhone models this year.

The 120Hz ProMotion technology will leverage the LTPO display, which is far more efficient than the regular AMOLED panels because they are able to turn individual pixels on and off. The LTPO display will be able to provide a 120Hz refresh rate without a large impact on the battery life. The current Apple Watch uses the LTPO display. Since Apple Watch has an Always-On Display feature, thanks to LTPO technology, it is likely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will finally bring AOD to Apple's iPhone range. Also, the Apple iPad Pros have had a 120Hz ProMotion display since 2017. ProMotion is Apple's term for an adaptive refresh rate that changes according to the content viewed on the display.