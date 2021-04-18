iPhone 13 Product Red appears in renders, show design changes

Highlights New renders suggest possible design changes to Apples upcoming iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than iPhone 12.

It will have the same 6.1-inch display and 6.7-inch display for the Pro Max variant.

Italian case maker Pigtou, together with insider xleaks7, have created high-quality renders and 3D rendering of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 based on the latest rumors and leaks. These iPhone 13 images are a great guide to what we can expect from Apple this year.

The renders specifically show off a RED edition of the basic iPhone 13 and give us a good look at what's new and what's different between the current and next-gen iPhone.

Here's your complete look of #Apple#iPhone13 / #iPhone12S (Product) Red based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions - https://t.co/GBFsgBfxZB



Thanks to my partners at @pigtou_



Follow for more content! pic.twitter.com/8HIY5ygxiS  xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) April 15, 2021

According to the post, the iPhone 13 will be a little shorter but a little thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 15.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches. This points towards a 6.1-inch display, like on the iPhone 12.

Source: xleaks7

In terms of specs, the iPhone 13 is credited with the same 6.1-inch OLED screen for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, 5.4-inches for the mini, and 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. The device will also be equipped with a new proprietary processor and possibly, a fingerprint scanner that will be built under the screen. Apple is expected to bring its new iPhones in September or October with the range starting at the $700 mark.