iPhone 13 Product Red appears in renders, show design changes

The latest renders of Apple's iPhone 13 show the smaller notch, new camera arrangement, and other changes.

Akarsh Verma | April 18, 2021 | Updated 14:18 IST
Source: xleaks7

Highlights

  • New renders suggest possible design changes to Apples upcoming iPhone 13.
  • The iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than iPhone 12.
  • It will have the same 6.1-inch display and 6.7-inch display for the Pro Max variant.

Italian case maker Pigtou, together with insider xleaks7, have created high-quality renders and 3D rendering of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 based on the latest rumors and leaks. These iPhone 13 images are a great guide to what we can expect from Apple this year.

The renders specifically show off a RED edition of the basic iPhone 13 and give us a good look at what's new and what's different between the current and next-gen iPhone.

According to the post, the iPhone 13 will be a little shorter but a little thicker than the iPhone 12, measuring 15.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches. This points towards a 6.1-inch display, like on the iPhone 12.

Source: xleaks7

In terms of specs, the iPhone 13 is credited with the same 6.1-inch OLED screen for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, 5.4-inches for the mini, and 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. The device will also be equipped with a new proprietary processor and possibly, a fingerprint scanner that will be built under the screen. Apple is expected to bring its new iPhones in September or October with the range starting at the $700 mark.

