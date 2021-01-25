iPhone 13 series to launch in 2021: Possible specs, India price, features, and everything we know

Highlights iPhone 13 lineup may ship with a smaller notch.

The lineup is also expected to get 120Hz refresh rate displays.

The upcoming iPhone series may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The hype around the iPhone 12 lineup is not over yet, and the tech community has already shifted its focus to the upcoming iPhone 13's. Like the last year, we expect four iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro max, in case Apple doesn't go crazy with the naming scheme.

The few changes that the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup may see are expected to be significant one's. These changes can probably change the course of smartphone tech.

The leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhones begin pouring in the way before the launch date and this year is no different. The iPhone 13 lineup has already been subjected to a plethora of leaks, through which we have a fair idea what to expect from the upcoming lineup.

So let's dive in straight to find everything about the iPhone 13 lineup that we know so far.

iPhone 13 specs and features

--As per the reports, the iPhone 13 might only see a couple of aesthetic changes. This may mean that the upcoming iPhone may still look like the iPhone 12 series. Apple is said to shrink the notch to make more space for the display. To achieve this, Apple may integrate the earlier segregated flood illuminator, sensor and dot projector in a single unit.

--There are a couple of more design changes if the leaks are to be believed. The biggest of them was removing the charging port to attain a completely portless design. This change has been long rumoured and might make it to the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Pro. The portless design has already been showcased by a couple of Android devices like Meizu Zero and Vivo Apex 2019. But Apple's shift to portless design is speculated to impact the smartphone tech industry hugely.

--Apart from this, the iPhone 13 lineup may also get an in-display fingerprint reader along with Face ID as claimed by a recent leak. The Face ID on Apple devices is extremely advanced and is considered one of the most reliable biometric systems on smartphones. Hence, this incorporation will help take the security a notch up on the upcoming iPhone lineup.

--The four upcoming iPhone models are likely to be called iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new iPhones are expected to ship with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch True tone OLED displays.

--The displays might also feature 120Hz refresh rate, but that will be exclusive for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Interestingly, the refresh rate will also be scalable, depending on the type of content being viewed.

--The most obvious change expected on the new iPhone lineup is the chipset. This upcoming lineup should ship with the all-new A15 Bionic chipset which takes over the extremely efficient and powerful A14 Bionic seen on the iPhone 12 series. It will be interesting to find out if the engineers at Apple can pull off an even faster and powerful chipset.

--The iPhone 12 series from last year had an impressive camera setup. It will be interesting to see how Apple engineers build a camera setup that can outshine the previous iteration setup.

--In the camera department, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to get a few notable upgrades. MacRumors' report says that the upcoming lineup will get an upgraded six-piece construction ultrawide lens capable of capturing even more crisp ultrawide shots.

--On top of that, the upcoming lineup is rumoured to get sensor-shift stabilisation technology for better Video and image stabilisation.

--Besides this, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro may also feature a customised "CMOS sensor" in-order to improve image processing on these devices. Sony's customised "CMOS sensors will be supplied as cited from a media report.

iPhone 13 India Launch

As of now, there's not a lot of information about the launch of this upcoming iPhone lineup. However, through the past trend, we can expect the device to launch globally in September 2021. We saw a delay in the launch last year, but that's unlikely to happen this year.

iPhone 13 lineup as always should ship in four different variants for all models 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The iPhone 13 range is expected to have a starting price of Rs 79,990 and may scale up to Rs 1,49,900 for the top models.