iPhone 13 smaller display notch is said to be achieved by shrinking a key Face ID component

Highlights Apple iPhone 13 series has long been rumoured to come with a smaller notch.

Part of this will be because of a redesigned camera module.

Now, Apple is reportedly working on shrinking the size of a critical Face ID sensor chip too.

Apple is set to bring about certain changes in its iPhone lineup through its upcoming iPhone series. One of these changes is expected to be a smaller notch at the top of the iPhone display. It has now been revealed that Apple will be able to do so through a significantly smaller sensor used in the notch than before.

A new report indicates that the Cupertino tech giant has decided to scale down the die size of the VCSEL chips used in the Face ID scanner. With this, Apple will be able to produce a much smaller Face ID sensor chip for its iPhones and iPads going forward.

There will be several benefits stemming from the decision to go for a smaller sensor. First and foremost will be the significantly lower cost in production, as Apple will be able to garner more sensor chips from a single wafer.

Another big plus is that the company might be able to bring about new functions into the component. In addition, a smaller sensor chip will also mean more free internal space within the device.

As highlighted by MacRumors through a DigiTimes report, the new and smaller Face ID sensor chip is anticipated to debut in iPhones and iPads due to be launched later this year. It can be presumed that the first of these devices to feature the new chip will be the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The next generation of iPad Pro models will possibly follow the trend after.

The report of the smaller chip sensor is in line with the speculations about the iPhone 13 lineup sporting a smaller notch than what was seen on previous iPhone models. Some report has indicated that this would be possible through a redesigned camera module.

It is yet unclear if the compact module is also being made possible because of the smaller VCSEL chip. But the smaller chip will certainly leave up more internal space. More details on how this chip size affects the intrinsic on the iPhone 13 are expected to surface in the future.