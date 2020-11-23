iPhone 6s, iPhone SE may not get Apple iOS 15 next year

Highlights Apple is said to stop supporting the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE next year.

One of the reasons why Apple iPhone are recommended over some Android phones, despite the high price tag, is the software support that spans over a period of around five years. The latest iOS 14 is supported on the five-year-old iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, bringing the best of Apple's ecosystem. But that might cease to be a case next year. Apple will reportedly drop support for the iPhone 6s devices, along with the iPhone SE that launched in 2016, with next year's iOS 15 software. That might come as a blow to iPhone 6s and iPhone SE users but it was inevitable.

This latest piece of information comes from The Verifier, which has a mixed track record of providing accurate leaks on Apple. The publication has reported that the iOS 15 software that will be out next year will not be supported by three devices, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE. These three devices are four to five years old now and have been supported by Apple for up to the iOS 14 software that brings some interesting features for the latest iPhone 12. But, of course, some features from this update are not supported by the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE due to hardware and other constraints.

Apple is famous for providing software support to its iPhone models for several years, giving the users of old devices the same features the users of new iPhone models enjoy, bridging the gap between them by a large margin. The iPhone 6s was launched in 2015, followed by the introduction of the iPhone SE around six months later in 2016. Both the iPhone models might not get next year's software but that does not mean Apple will stop supporting these models security-wise. Apple will no longer give features under new versions but there will be security patches and other updates that these three models, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE will get.

If this rumour turns out to be true, the eligible iPhone devices that will support the iOS 15 next year will include:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE 2020

In addition to these, the iPhone models that will launch in 2021 will also be eligible for the iOS 15 update. We are talking about the iPhone 13 lineup, the rumours on which have begun to pour in. A recent rumour had pointed that the iPhone 13 might come with a better ultrawide camera on the back, although the graphics resolution of this sensor is not available at the moment. The iPhone 13 will also feature the new processor, perhaps the A15 Bionic processor that will bring even faster performance onboard.

The iOS 14 was rolled out recently to all the supported iPhone models, including the iPhone 12 series. The new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with new processors and support for 5G. The new iPhone models also support Dolby Vision recording, which is a first on a smartphone. As for iOS 15, it is not immediately clear what features this software update will bring, especially in terms of newness because the iOS 14 is not radically different from the previous-generation software version.