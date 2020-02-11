iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 cases up for pre-orders, hint at iPhone 8-like design

Highlights Apple iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 could be launched in March.

Its cases are already up for pre-orders.

The iPhone SE 2 could start at a price of $399.

The next iPhone from Apple is likely the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9. Rumours are rife that Apple will launch the upcoming device will make a debut sometime in March. We have also seen what the iPhone SE 2 will look like, thanks to a flurry of leaked renders. Now, mobile case makers have also begun hinting at the existence, as well as the design, of the iPhone SE 2. Apple's affordable iPhone could feature a design similar to that of the iPhone 8, if we go by the case for the iPhone SE 2.

A mobile phone case maker Totallee has listed what it claims is the case for the iPhone SE 2 on its website up for pre-order. There are a few product shots of the case, revealing the camera design on Apple's low-cost iPhone model. If this design is anything to believe, Apple's next affordable iPhone could look more like the iPhone 8 than the iPhone XR. This is also why Apple naming the device the iPhone 9 makes more sense. But the device's pricing might as well bring it to the iPhone SE clan.

If we are to assume that iPhone SE 2 is going to look like the iPhone 8, there could be a 4.7-inch display and a single rear camera, the shooting capabilities of which are not known at this point. The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is also likely to pack a Home button with Touch ID. Powering the device could be the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset while the storage options could start at 64GB, the rumours have suggested.

The design as portrayed via the images of the iPhone SE 2 case could be a result of case makers putting all the leaks and rumours together. But there is a good chance we could be seeing some premature designs of the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9. In any case, we can always rely on leaks and rumours that will inundate the rumour mill before Apple launches the smartphone.

As for the pricing of the iPhone SE 2, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that it could be set at $399 for the base model. This translates to Rs 28,427 sans the tax and not related to Apple's weird currency conversion of US dollar to Indian rupee. It is also the price for which the iPhone SE was launched way back in 2016. The iPhone SE 2 could come in Grey, Silver, or Red colours, Kuo also added in his prediction note shared in October last year. The iPhone SE or iPhone 9 is also said to undergo mass production this month.