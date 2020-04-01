iPhone 9 all but confirmed by iOS 13.4.5 beta, could launch on April 15

Highlights Apple is reportedly set to be working an affordable iPhone 9

The iPhone 9 is tipped to be launched either on April 5 or 15

The phone will bring with itself Touch ID and a design inspired from the iPhone 8

It is no secret that Apple is on the verge of launching a new affordable iPhone. The device is rumoured to be the iPhone 9 and is tipped to be the successor of the iPhone 8 in design. Although there has been no official word on the new Apple-branded smartphone, its launch is expected to be just around the corner.

After 9to5Mac received a photo from a tipster at Best Buy, showing a case for a new 4.7-inch iPhone, references to this new device with Touch ID have been found in the code of the iOS 13.4.5 beta.

This again has been found by the same publication which claims the reference to an iPhone with Touch ID has been seen for the first time in the strings for the new CarKey API. Currently, Express Transit is available on iPhone 6s and later, but it only works with power reserve on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 models. However, with an iPhone model with Touch ID now being added to the list, the feature is most certainly going to be available on the upcoming iPhone 9.

iPhone 9 case inventory arriving at Best Buy, other retailers with April 5 merchandising date https://t.co/qqnA0DgWGA by @ChanceHMillerpic.twitter.com/NE38sWj3DE 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) March 30, 2020

iPhone 9 launch: What's the date?

While there appears to be clarity on the existence of the new iPhone 9, tipsters still remain divided on the date of the launch for the device. Earlier, a leak had pointed out to a March 31 launch for the device, however, with that day now behind us, reports are suggesting an April 5 launch for the iPhone 9.

A report from 9to5Mac had claimed that stores such as Best Buy in the US have been asked to not inventory the cases they have received for the phone till the end of the week -- April 5. It is claimed that the phone will be announced on the day, and the cases will be added to the inventory at stores post the announcement.

iPhone 9 update



Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release.



Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22



Keep in mind: we're in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change.



Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

But, there are conflicting reports which claim the phone could be launched at a later date. Citing information received from an internal meeting at Apple, noted Tipster has claimed that the company is indeed looking to launch the iPhone 9 on April 15 instead of April 5. He also claims the phone once announced will start to ship to buyers from April 22.

However, Prosser does warn that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic could play a spoilsport and see Apple move the date of the launch further back.