iPhone 9 could copy iPhone 11 camera design but don't expect dual cameras

Highlights The iPhone 9 could borrow design elements from the iPhone 11 series.

Apple will offer the latest 2020 specifications on the iPhone 9.

A Product Red variant of the iPhone 9 also seems possible.

The possibility of an affordable iPhone happening now is higher than ever. A bunch f leaks and predictions from analysts and trusted sources have suggested that an iPhone 9 may launch in the next few months and it could be the successor to the iPhone SE from 2016. We know that this low-cost iPhone will be based on the iPhone 8 but it will use the internals of the iPhone 11 from last year. But what will it look like? A set of new renders have shown an iPhone 9 that complies with all the current Apple design trends.

A website going by the name of svetapple.sk has released a couple of renders of the iPhone 9. These renders have been made keeping in mind the new iPhone design trends that Apple is following. These renders don't bring an iPhone 11-esque design to the low-cost iPhone but it does give us a seemingly realistic design element that Apple may incorporate in the iPhone 9 - the camera hump.

Unlike the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a single camera at the back. While the camera is single, that doesn't mean that Apple can't make it look like the iPhone 11 series. The renders show a rectangular camera hump with a matte glass finish covering the camera, the microphone and the LED flash. The hump is surely noticeable but it falls in line with the current design trends. The Apple logo also sits in the center of the device instead of the top-mounted position.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iPhone 9 will use a bigger camera than the iPhone 8 and that's because Apple will be using the same main camera as the iPhone 11's main camera. Hence, you can expect equally good still and video camera performance from the iPhone 9.

Rest of the render doesn't change anything about the iPhone 8-like design. The iPhone 9 is expected to come with the same 4.7-inch LCD display surrounded by thick bezels and a TouchID Home button sitting at the bottom. It is even said that the iPhone 9 will come in an all-white, all-black and Product Red variant with black front bezels. The phone will even use an Aluminium frame.

While the design will mostly be based on the iPhone 8, Apple will update the internals to 2020 standards. The iPhone 9 is expected to get the A13 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB RAM and support for Haptic Touch. The main camera is expected to be a 12-megapixel sensor whereas the front camera is supposed to come with a 7-megapixel sensor. FaceID is still off the charts for this budget iPhone. Wireless charging and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance is also supposed to be retained.

Do note that these are just rendered images and chances are that Apple may not change a single design element on the iPhone 9, hence making it look exactly like the iPhone 8. Keep a tab for all the updates regarding the iPhone 9.