iPhone 9 gets listed on e-commerce website ahead of launch

Highlights iPhone 9 is expected to launch on April 15

The smartphone is tipped to be an affordable device from Apple

It could come with a 4.7-inch display

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is not finding it easy to keep information about its upcoming smartphone, the iPhone 9, under wraps. The affordable iPhone has featured in many reports, but with two different names -- iPhone 9 and iPhone SE2.

However, it looks like the device could finally be called the iPhone 9, with the phone now appearing on the Chinese e-commerce website, JD.com ahead of its rumoured April 14 launch. While the phone has been listed on the website, it only appears to be a placeholder listing, with no specs of the phone being revealed. There is also no mention of a launch date for the device. But if nothing else, the listing at least serves as another proof of the existence of the phone and more importantly, its name being iPhone 9.

Talking about the phone itself, there have been quite a few reports about the iPhone 9. In fact, there have also been some that claim it will be a series of phones that Apple launches under the iPhone 9 name.

Previously, rumors had suggested the iPhone 9 would come with a similar design to the iPhone 6 and as such bring a 4.7-inch LCD and TouchID. As per 9to5Mac, the phone could run the A13 Bionic chipset.

The device, as the leaks suggest, will be entry-level iPhones using the same Touch ID-enabled home button that was a regular fixture on the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone is also expected to ditch expensive technology such as FaceID to keep costs down.

Reports suggest the launch of the phone could be just around the corner, with the device expected to be launched on April 15. But with half of the world under lockdown because of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, it will be interesting to see when it will be finally made available for purchase to buyers.