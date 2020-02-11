iPhone 9 to get bigger 4.9-inch display but have the same design as iPhone 8, launching mid-March

Highlights The iPhone 9 is expected to come with a larger 4.9-inch display.

Apple is said to stick to the old design of the iPhone 8 for the iPhone 9.

The iPhone 9 will launch in mid-March.

We have been long discussing the iPhone 9 and so far, there have been a host of renders as well as specification leaks. The iPhone 9 is known to be a revamped iPhone 8 with upgraded chipsets as well as cameras but Apple is said to be looking at a very low starting price of Rs $399 in emerging markets. The phone is also said to launch mid-March and with only a few weeks left, another leak suggests that the iPhone 9 could have a different display than the iPhone 8.

A fresh report from wccftech claims that the iPhone 9 will have a slightly different display when compared to the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 originally had a display size of 4.7-inches but the leak says the entry-level iPhone 9 is going to get a slightly larger display than the older model. According to the leak, the iPhone 9 will get a slightly larger 4.9-inch display. That's only a gain of 0.2-inches but on paper, that's bigger.

However, while the display is said to get bigger, the iPhone 9 is expected to have the same body as the iPhone 8. Hence, you could probably see a longer display possibly in the aspect ratio of 20:9. This would bring a new display size to Apple's ecosystem. The phone is still said to retain the TouchID embedded fingerprint sensor at the bottom and there will be big bezels on the top and bottom.

Hence, the iPhone 9 could up as the only iPhone from Apple to come without the FaceID system. Currently, the only phones Apple sells without the FaceID system include the older iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s.The iPhone 9, however, is expected to help Apple phase out these three old models and offer modern specifications at a better price.

The iPhone 9 is said to be based on the iPhone 8 but Apple will update its guts to make it in line with the current generation models. The iPhone 9 is said to get the same A13 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 11 and it is even said to get the same 12-megapixel main camera as well.

The most important bit is the pricing - Apple is expected to sell the base variant of the iPhone 9 with 64GB storage for as low as $399. The iPhone 9 will launch in emerging markets including India by mid-March.