iPhone could be hacked remotely using zero-day bug in Airdrop, now fixed

Highlights A zero-day exploit in iPhones and other iOS devices could let hackers in the vicinity take complete control over any Apple device.

This remote hacking was possible because of a protocol called the Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL) used in Apple features like Airdrop and Sidecar.

Apple stated that for the hack to work, an attacker would have to be in WiFi range and that most iOS users are using newer versions of iOS that have been patched.

A bug in Apple iPhones and other iOS devices could let hackers take complete control of the device given that they were in the vicinity, according to Google Project Zero security researcher Ian Beer. Beer called it "a wormable radio-proximity exploit" that gave him complete control over any iPhone in his vicinity, view all the photos, read all the email, copy all the private messages and monitor everything which happens there in real-time.

"Imagine the sense of power an attacker with such a capability must feel. As we all pour more and more of our souls into these devices, an attacker can gain a treasure trove of information on an unsuspecting target," Beer noted.

This remote hacking was possible because of a protocol called the Apple Wireless Direct Link (AWDL) used in Apple features like Airdrop and Sidecar. Airdrop lets Apple users transfer pictures and files to other iOS devices while Sidecar lets them turn their iPad into a secondary screen. Beer also found a way to force AWDL to turn on even if it was left off previously.

Apple cited Beer's changelogs in its May Security updates stating that the bug had been fixed as of May, first reported by The Verge. The exploit was found in iOS 12.4.7 and Apple in the security content document noted that "A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected system termination or corrupt kernel memory." After fixing the bug, Apple separately stated that for the hack to work, an attacker would have to be in WiFi range and that most iOS users are using newer versions of iOS that have been patched.

Beer noted that he found no evidence that the issues were "exploited in the wild". He, however, said that exploit vendors took notice of these fixes and named one such vendor in his article. Beer further noted that with directional antennas, higher transmission powers and sensitive receivers the range of such attacks can be considerable.

"The takeaway from this project should not be: no one will spend six months of their life just to hack my phone, I'm fine. Instead, it should be: one person, working alone in their bedroom, was able to build a capability which would allow them to seriously compromise iPhone users they'd come into close contact with," Beer wrote in his Project Zero article.



