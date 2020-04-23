iPhone SE 2020 could cannibalise iPhone 11 series sales, claims analyst

Highlights Apple iPhone SE 2020 could impact the sales of older iPhone models.

Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 at the time of lockdown when the demand for smartphones has plummeted. Knowingly, the price of the iPhone SE 2020 is lower than those of other recent models, which means it can cater to a large fraction of crowd that will eventually come out of the quarantine to buy smartphones, or rather choose to buy an affordable yet top-class smartphone despite the challenges in online deliveries during the lockdown. Anyway, Apple's pricing is spot on, as per analysts, and that could be a problem for the rest of the iPhone lineup.

According to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the expectations for the iPhone SE 2020 could likely be high, owing to the delay in shipping for May. The analyst believes Apple will ship 12-14 millions of iPhone SE 2020 units during the second quarter, which will later be followed by the shipment of a total of 10 million units in Q3. The inclination towards an affordable iPhone model shows the signs of what is being called the "consumer downgrade." This essentially means customers could either go for an affordable smartphone, such as the iPhone SE 2020, amid the disruptions in the economy caused by the covid-19 pandemic or shelve their smartphone buying plans for later, according to Kuo.

Since Apple is preparing to meet high demands by doubling down on the production of iPhone SE 2020, its last year's affordable devices, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro could suffer. The iPhone SE 2020 could effectively cannibalise the sales of its last year's senior siblings, despite them having better cameras and the standard notched display design. That being said, the TF International Securities, the organisation Kuo is associated with, is cutting down its expectations for the iPhone shipments for Q2 by 30 per cent, owing to "negative impacts from covid-19."

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched earlier this month as a revamped iPhone 8 model. It borrows the latter's design but most of its internals are identical to those of the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset while having a single camera. The single-camera has all the latest bells and whistles but they are not as efficient as the ones on the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE 2020 also has the standard LCD display without a notch on top, which also means there is no Face ID. The Home button is intact along with support for Touch ID on the iPhone SE 2020.