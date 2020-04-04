iPhone SE 2020: Does it make sense to buy iPhone 8, iPhone 7 now?

Highlights The iPhone SE 2020 is expected to be Apples entry-level smartphone.

We knew it for quite long as the iPhone SE 2 and later, it was suggested that Apple would call it iPhone 9. The recent tip now suggests it will be called the iPhone SE 2020. Lots of name changes so far but it seems that Apple will finally launch it as the iPhone SE 2020. The announcement is yet to be made but if you have been keeping track of the rumours and leaks, it is exactly what old-school iPhone fans have been asking since 2018 -- a compact iPhone.



The iPhone SE 2020, as the name suggests, is supposed to succeed the iPhone SE from 2016 but with a few changes. It won't be as tiny as the old model, based on the leaks. No. It will be a reworked variant of the iPhone 8 -- one of the most underrated iPhone models in the recent times. It will have the same old design with chunky bezels and could probably the last time Apple uses the Home button on an iPhone model.



That said, Apple still sells the iPhone 8 and even the iPhone 7, as its most affordable iPhone models in India. The recent GST hike has increased the prices on these phones substantially. The iPhone 8, despite being a 3-year old model, still carries an MRP of Rs 42,600 -- that's higher than a new OnePlus phone you can buy today. The iPhone 7, which is vintage now, carries an MRP of Rs 31,500 for the base 32GB model.



If you want a new phone and are willing to go in the Apple ecosystem on a budget, should you buy these iPhone models now? Or should you wait for the iPhone SE 2020?



iPhone SE 2020 or older iPhone models in 2020?



-The last time Apple launched a phone with the SE nametag, it brought an old design but stuffed it with new internals. The idea worked which is why we are seeing a sequel this year. Same will be the case with the iPhone SE 2020 model. Rumours have it that it will be based on the iPhone 8 design but use the internals of the iPhone 11.



-If you want new designs, you will have to venture towards the Android ecosystem. If you want an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 will offer an old-school design. The benefit of this design is that it will make for a compact device and those craving a Home button will be glad to see it back on the new model.



-While the iPhone SE 2020 will look similar to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, the rest of the recipe will be completely different. Onwards from here, it is all advantage iPhone SE 2020.



-The iPhone SE 2020 is rumoured to use the A13 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 11. This will be paired with 3GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The A13 is much powerful than the A11 Bionic on the iPhone 8 and the ancient A10 Fusion on the iPhone 7. If you seek performance or longevity, this is the phone to go for.



-Apple is expected to use new camera sensors from the iPhone 11 on the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 2020 will have a single camera but it will use the main sensor as the iPhone 11. This should offer much better photo and video quality than the older cameras on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.



-Since it is based on the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2020 is expected to have wireless charging due to the glass panels. We can also expect a slightly bigger battery for better stamina as well.



-The iPhone SE 2020, like the iPhone 11, will lose out on 3D Touch. Hence, if you want the depth-sensing display, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 are the only phones offering that functionality in Apple's lineup, apart from the iPhone XS.



-It mostly depends on the pricing. The iPhone SE 2020 is expected to come around at a price of around Rs 30,000 for the base variant. If that happens, then you are getting iPhone 11 levels of performance at the price of the iPhone 7. This itself makes the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 irrelevant. However, if the iPhone SE 2020 is priced above Rs 40,000, the iPhone 8 may still be a sensible deal for value seekers.