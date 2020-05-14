iPhone SE 2020 sale in India starts May 20 on Flipkart: Price, bank offer, and more

Highlights iPhone SE 2020 India sale date has been revealed.

The latest iPhone model is Apple's affordable one.

iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 42,500 in India.

iPhone SE 2020 now has a release date in India. Launched last month, the latest affordable iPhone model will go on sale starting May 20 via Flipkart. The confirmation comes via the listing of iPhone SE 2020 on the e-commerce website, although Apple has not announced anything about the sale of the model so far. The iPhone SE 2020 went up for sale in the US about a week after the launch, since the deliveries of smartphones were not impacted by the lockdown there. In India, however, mobile phones come under non-essential items, the deliveries of which were prohibited until the recent zonal classification on the basis of the intensity of covid-19 spread.

Flipkart's listing mentions that iPhone SE 2020 will be up for sale starting at 12 pm on Wednesday, May 20. The iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs 42,500 in India but there will be launch offers, as expected. Customers buying the iPhone SE 2020 can get an instant discount of Rs 3,600 when using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. The offer effectively brings the price down to Rs 38,900. The iPhone SE 2020 comes in three variants -- the base model with 64GB costs Rs 42,900, the one with 128GB is priced at Rs 47,800, and finally, the 256GB model is priced at Rs 58,300. The HDFC Bank offer is applicable to all the storage models, as mentioned on Flipkart.

Since the third phase of lockdown is underway, the deliveries of mobile phones are restricted to only the orange and green zones, which could be troubling for Apple since all the metropolitan cities are marked red by the government. There is also clarity on the offline sales of iPhone SE 2020. Apple has a limited offline presence in India via brick and mortar stores whose functioning in permissible areas is still unknown.

The iPhone SE 2020 is likely to lure buyers in India since it is more affordable than any of Apple's latest line-up. The low pricing of iPhone SE 2020 is also possibly a chance for Apple to push its sales in India that have dwindled during the coronavirus-impacted months. The pandemic is believed to have minimised the appetite for smartphones in consumers significantly. Keeping in mind what customers are inclining towards during the pandemic or after that, Apple is hopeful its affordable iPhone SE 2020 could rake in some good sales.

Specifications wise, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with True Tone technology. It is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 11 series. The device has a similar footprint as of the iPhone 8. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and OIS while the front camera is a 7-megapixel HDR-enabled shooter. There is a Home button with Touch ID intact, which means there is no Face ID on the iPhone SE 2020. It is powered by a 1821mAh battery and supports Qi-enabled wireless charging.