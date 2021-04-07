iPhone SE 3: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights iPhone SE 3 may launch next year.

It may feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It may also get a battery upgrade.

iPhone SE 3 will be the successor to the iPhone SE that launched last year. Fresh leaks have popped up to suggest that the smartphone will not launch this year, instead, it will go official next year. Leakers have tipped not just this, more information about the specs of this smartphone.

To remind you, the iPhone SE first appeared in 2016 and then it was refreshed in 2020. The device looked almost identical to the iPhone 8, with huge bezels on top and bottom. While the bottom bezel houses Touch-ID, the top bezel makes space for the selfie camera and the earpiece.

The iPhone SE 2020 shipped with a fairly powerful smartphone shipped with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, decent cameras and a mediocre battery. An easy recommendation for the people looking to buy an iPhone but are on a tight budget.

We can expect the iPhone SE 3 to feature a bigger display, battery, a new chipset and an upgraded set of cameras. With these upgrades, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could easily be one of the best buys in the mid-premium smartphone segment.

All thanks to the leaks around the iPhone SE 3, we have a pretty decent chunk of information about this device. So, without any further ado, let's jump straight into the article to find out everything we know far about the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 3 specs and features

--Leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 2020 will feature a bigger display than the 4.7-inch display on iPhone SE 2020. Previously, the iPhone SE 3 was rumoured to ship with a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display. However, a recent leak hints towards a small 4.7-inch display similar to the SE 2020. Additionally, the smartphone will support 5G with a sub 6GHz band.

--The tipster also provides another iPhone SE that is expected to launch in 2023. This model will expectedly feature a bigger hole-punch display ditching the notch on current-gen iPhones.

Photo Credit- Sevtapple.sk, iPhone SE 3 render

--We had also seen renders of the iPhone SE 3 a couple of months ago. The render showcases a flat display punch-hole with thin bezels around. Whereas the rear can be seen featuring a single camera with a flash. Interestingly, the renders do not showcase the old capacitive touch-ID, which leads us to believe that it will be swapped out to incorporate an under-display fingerprint scanner.

--The iPhone SE could be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, a hexa-core chipset built on a 5nm manufacturing process. This particular chipset powers the iPhone 12 and iPad Air (2020) models. It is a reasonably powerful chipset that can slice through almost anything that you throw at it.

--The previous iteration, i.e. the iPhone SE 2020, shipped in three variants 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and the same is expected for the upcoming iPhone SE 3.

--Apple might also want to improve the cameras on the iPhone SE 3 to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9, Vivo X60, Mi 11, upcoming Pixel 5a and more. Currently, the camera system on the iPhone SE 2020 consists of a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front shooter.

--Another major concern on the iPhone SE 2020 was its average battery life. So, Apple might want to fix this issue too.

iPhone SE 3 India launch

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched back in April, so assumptions were being made it will launch during the same month in 2021. However, fresh reports have popped up to suggest that the device will make way somewhere in 2022. The same report also claims that there's an additional iPhone SE variant that will launch in 2023.

iPhone SE 3 India price

Much like the launch date, there's barely any information available around the pricing of the iPhone SE 3. However, looking at purported features, the price is expected to take a steep rise.

The iPhone SE 2020 was priced at Rs 42,500 for the 64GB storage model. Hence, we can expect the iPhone SE 3 to start somewhere around Rs 45,000 in India.