iPhone SE at Rs 26,999, LG G8X at 19,990 and other deals in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale you need to know now

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is now open to everyone a day after it kicked off for Flipkart Plus members. There is a big lot of smartphones on offer under the sale where you get big discounts, cashback on using credit, debit cards or Paytm UPI, and then there are exchange offers that you can avail to bring down the costs further. All those things will matter once you decide what it is that you are going to buy in this sale. If you have it decided, well and good but for an otherwise case, here is a list of some handpicked tech deals from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Smartphone deals

-- LG G8X: Dual-screen accessory, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor for Rs 19,990 (MRP Rs 70,000)

-- iPhone SE 2020: A13 Bionic processor, 12MP camera for Rs 26,999 (MRP Rs 42,500)

-- Realme C15: 6000mAh battery, Helio G35 SoC for Rs 8,499 (MRP Rs 11,999)

-- iPhone XR: Notch Liquid Retina Display, 12MP camera for Rs 37,999 (MRP Rs 52,500)

-- Samsung Galaxy S20+: sAMOLED QHD screen, Exynos 990 processor for Rs 49,999 (MRP Rs 83,000)

-- iPhone 11 Pro: Triple cameras, Super Retina XDR display for Rs 79,999 (MRP Rs 1,06,660)

-- Pixel 4a: Stock Android 11 for Rs 29,999 (MRP Rs 31,999)

Wireless earbuds deals

-- Apple AirPods: Charging case for Rs 10,999 (MRP Rs 14,900)

-- Apple AirPods Pro: Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 17,999 (MRP Rs 24,900)

-- Jabra Elite 75t: 28-hour battery life for Rs 10,999 (MRP Rs 15,999)

-- Noise Shots Groove: Dyanmic bass driver for Rs 1,999 (MRP Rs 4,999)

-- Oppo Enco W11: Stylish earbuds with passive isolation for Rs 1,599 (MRP Rs 3,999)