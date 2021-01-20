iPhone SE Plus specs and features float on the web, seem real but make little sense

Highlights iPhone SE Plus image leaked alongside rumoured specs.

It is said to come with a 6.1-inch display, much like iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

As per the leak, the iPhone SE Plus may launch around Rs 37,000.

iPhone SE Plus has been rumoured to be in Apple's line-up for some time now. Last year, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech hinted that Apple had plans to launch the iPhone SE Plus. Though the phone never made it in 2020. Another leak has surfaced and claims some specs of the unannounced iPhone model.

Apple Lab, a concept designer, has tweeted out iPhone SE Plus details alongside some specs. Going by the tweet, the iPhone SE Plus will feature a 6.1-inch IPS display and will be powered by either A14 Bionic or A13 Bionic chipset. The tweet claims that the iPhone SE Plus may pack a single 12-megapixel sensor while a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera. The leak adds that the iPhone SE Plus will sport six portrait Light effects and come with OIS. The details also claim Smart HDR 3 and IP67 certification for dust and waterproof. Talking about colour options, the tweet by @aaple_lab add that the upcoming iPhone SE Plus may come in Black, Red, and White colour. The tweet also claims that Apple may integrate Touch ID in the home button. Lastly, the tweet hints the iPhone SE Plus pricing to be around $499 (roughly Rs 37,000) and EUR 589 (roughly Rs 52,000).

Talking about the render shared by Apple Lab concept designer, it looks identical to the iPhone SE 2020 at least from the back. In comparison, the front panel seems to have been lifted from the iPhone 11 or 12 series. If the leaks are believed to be true, then Apple may kill the Touch ID at the front and instead integrate it to the home button, which doesn't make sense at all.

We have to admit that the details put in by concept designer looks very interesting, but it is just too good to be true. We advise our readers to take this leak with a pinch of salt as none of the details claimed by the leakster has been confirmed.

Here are some reasons we believe that the iPhone SE Plus with the details leaked above may never become a reality. Apple is already selling enough iPhone XR, iPhone 11 (and iPhone 12 lately) models with a screen size of 6.1-inches globally. A lot of market research firms have claimed this over recent months. Introducing the iPhone SE Plus with the same 6.1-inch screen size may hamper these iPhones' market.

Apple has used the Face ID on its newer iPhone models while keeping the Touch ID on its iPhone SE models. We do not see any reason Apple opting for integrating the Touch ID on the home button at a lower price point.