iPhone XS falls in sea, man jumps into ice-cold water to save it

If Darwin's 'survival of the fittest' theory were to apply to phones in today's age, iPhones could fit the bill seamlessly. In the most recent case of an iPhone's survival, a man from Victoria, jumped into the chilling Victorian waters to rescue his iPhone XS, which was working fine despite being submerged in the water for a few hours.

The man, Roman Czarnomski, was walking on the harbour on February 14 when he stopped to take a picture of the harbour freezing over near the Empress. Czarnomski reportedly took out his iPhone XS when it slipped out of his hands and went straight into the freezing waters of Victoria. Czarnomski waited till the next day when there was light and the tide was relatively low when he jumped into the ice-cold water of Victoria's harbour to rescue his iPhone XS.

"I dropped my phone the night before. Then grabbed it the next day when the tide was low. It was refreshing," Czarnomski told Victoria Buzz. "I had a feeling it would work. I wasn't really sure though until it buzzed in my pocket when the guy who took the videos sent them to me after I got out," he added. The iPhone XS, which was launched in 2018, comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

In Czarnomski's case, his iPhone XS was submerged in the cold, deep water for a few hours, and was working fine despite the harsh weather. India Today Tech gave the iPhone XS a 9 out of 10 back when it was launched in 2018 for its longevity, combined with top-of-the-line hardware. During its launch, Apple had noted the glass back and the glass layer on the screen of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max is more durable.

Now, this is not the first time Apple has survived a fall. Last year in December, a Brazil-based documentary filmmaker named Ernesto Galiotto was shooting a video on his iPhone 6S from a plane and accidentally dropped his phone. The report states that he was holding his phone with just one hand to capture something from the plane window when his phone could not endure the pressure caused by the winds and slipped out of his hands.

"For a few meters I could have hit a person  and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn't a tragedy, it had many emotions," Galiotto had said. His iPhone not only survived the fall but also recorded it.



