IQOO 3 get listed on AnTuTu, could be the fastest Android smartphone yet

Country's first 5G smartphone, the IQOO 3, is only days away from launch, and with its February 25 launch date nearing we are now being treated to constant leaks and rumours. The latest of them being leaked AnTuTu score which suggest iQOO could be the most powerful phone we've seen till date.

As per a listing on the benchmarking website, iQOO 3 with model number V1955A has found itself being registered on the website, where it has achieved a staggering 597,583 points on AnTuTu, making it the highest ever score to be registered on AnTuTu till date.

Interestingly, this appears to be because the phone comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset which helps it achieve such high synthetic benchmark scores.

Apart from the score, the IQOO 3 listing also reveals some key details about the device. The benchmark listing also reveals the IQOO 3 will come running 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and FHD+ (2400×1080) resolution.

Apart from this, we've also heard various rumours about the device in the past. These suggest the phone could come running a 6.44 inch AMOLED panel with full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The cameras onboard the IQOO 3 could be a quad rear set-up with the primary lens in the set-up expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Apart from this, the phone is said to come with a 4,410mAh battery, 55W fast charging, and a punch-hole design with 16-megapixel camera.

As per the company, IQOO 3 will bring a combination of smartphone performance and future-ready 5G capabilities. The smartphone is also touted to also feature best-in-class performance, an enhanced camera, long-lasting battery life, and unmatched gaming experience.

Though the company hasn't been talking about the price segment that the phone will target, the specs hint that the IQOO 3 could be launched as a competitor to OnePlus and Samsung in the sub Rs 40,000 segment of the market. More on the device is expected to be revealed on February 25 when the phone is launched.