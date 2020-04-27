iQOO 3 gets price cut in India: Five features that make it worth buying

Highlights iQOO 3 has received a price cut in India

The device now starts at Rs 34,990

The iQOO 3 features a big display that's 6.44-inches in size

iQOO 3 was launched earlier this year as one of the first 5G phones in India. Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset, the device was announced as a premium segment offering with a special focus on gaming.

The phone also brought with itself an impressive design and a big battery to help it take on the challenge posed by the likes of the Realme X50 which also promised the same core hardware, but a very different philosophy.

At the time, the company launched the phone at a competitive price, which has now been made more interesting owing to a permanent price cut announced on all variants of the iQOO 3. The iQOO 3 (4G) price in India now starts at Rs 34,990 -- as opposed to its original price of Rs 38,990 -- for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the higher-end 4G model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available for Rs Rs 37,990 instead of Rs 41,990.

The iQOO 3 (5G) has also seen a price cut with the 12GB + 256GB variant now retailing for Rs 44,990. Available in black, silver, and orange, the phone will be up for grabs once e-commerce platforms start delivering smartphones after the lifting of the lockdown.

But the price aside, here are five features that make it worth buying.

Immersive display

The iQOO 3 features a big display that's 6.44-inches in size and is quite immersive as it features a single punch-hole for the front camera -- as opposed to two punch-holes on found on competing smartphones. There's also very little in terms of bezels surrounding the display, which further improves the experience of watching movies and TV shows on it.

High peak brightness and impressive response rate

The display on the IQOO 3 has other tricks up its sleeve too, including the fact that it is also rated to offer high peak brightness of 800nits in normal use, and 1200 nits when viewing HDR10+ content on the device. As such, if you are looking to buy a phone for consuming a lot of multimedia content on, or just simply playing games all day, iQOO 3 is a very good option.

IQOO 3 also gets 180Hz Super Touch Response rate which the company claims helps improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 per cent from 120hz response rate that's found on competing smartphones. This feature should come in particularly handy while playing games such as PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Powerful performer

Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on the variant of choice. For software, the phone uses IQOO OS 1.0 which brings with itself features such as Game Center, Ultra Game Mode, Smart Split, Eye Protection Mode, and Fun video.

Of these, the Game Center is worth a shout out as it enables a number of advanced functionality that helps improve the gaming experience on the phone.

Built for gamers

Talking about gaming, the phone also gets Monster Touch Buttons and 4D Game Vibration to not only help establish the IQOO 3 5G as a good smartphone to play games on but also give it a distinct advantage over the competition.

The Monster Touch buttons are pressure-sensitive buttons on the side frame which enable quick multi-finger operations in the game. These buttons help greatly improve the gaming experience on the device. The IQOO 3 also features 4D vibration which can simulate the recoil when shooting and the vibration of the steering wheel when driving, making the game experience more realistic.

Superior audio playback

The IQOO 3 is also equipped with special hardware that improves audio quality on the phone. This is because it comes packing an AK4377A Hi-Fi independent chip, which brings stereo 32VELVET high-quality audio DAC. In addition, IQOO 3 is also claimed to have passed the Hi-Res audio certification for improved music quality.