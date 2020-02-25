IQOO 3 with 48MP quad cameras set for India launch: Expected price and specifications

Highlights IQOO 3 is set to be powered by a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 chipset

The smartphone will sport a 48-megapixel quad camera set-up

The phone could also come equipped with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display

After weeks of leaks and teasers, IQOO is all set to make an entry into the Indian market later today. The company will do so with the launch of the IQOO 3, which is only the second smartphone in India to come equipped with a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 chipset.

IQOO is set to take the lid off the smartphone at a launch event it's hosting in Mumbai. The event is scheduled to start at 12pm in Mumbai and will be live-streamed by the company.

In the lead up to its launch, the company has been releasing a number of teasers that have revealed crucial details about the smartphone. The latest being an official teaser on Weibo which reveals that IQOO 3 will feature a quad-camera setup at the back.

The teaser also reveals that the primary lens on the set-up will be a 48-megapixel camera. However, there is no clarification on the other three lenses in the camera module. As it's visible from the teaser, all the four rear cameras are arranged in a rectangular camera module which also houses LED Flash.

Previously, the company had claimed the IQOO 3 would be the first smartphone in the country to be equipped with a 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, that tag appears to be under contention now with Realme already launching the X50 Pro 5G in India yesterday.

But despite the possible setback, IQOO 3 still looks likely to be an interesting phone, with leaks suggesting that there could be a lot more to the phone than its 5G modem. In fact, the company had previously revealed to India Today tech exclusively that the phone could come sporting pressure-sensitive buttons on the side of the frame for gaming. This, the company believes will help its users to achieve quick multi-finger operations within games such as PUBG Mobile.

But that's not all. Sources close to the matter also confirmed to India Today Tech that the IQOO 3 will also house a new generation in-display fingerprint scanner for improved biometrics.

Apart from this, rumours have suggested that the phone could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone has also been seen on benchmarking website, AnTuTu, where it was spotted to have clocked a massive 597583 points -- making it the best score for an Android smartphone to date. IQOO 3 is also rumoured to come sporting a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display and be powered by a 4400mAh battery with support for 55W Ultra Flash Charge technology.