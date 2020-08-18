iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro launched: Price, specifications and features

Highlights iQOO 5 series has been launched by Vivo.

iQOO 5 Pro brings support for 120W fast charging.

Both iQOO 5 series phones get 120Hz displays.

After weeks of leaks and rumours, Vivo has launched the iQOO 5 series of flagship phones in China. The new iQOO series brings with itself two new phones -- iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro. The phones offer flagship grade specs and promise support for high refresh rate among other features.

The company has announced that the iQOO 5 will be available in blue and gray options starting a CNY 3,998 for the 8/128GB version. There's also a 12/128GB variant available for CNY 4,298 ($620) and a 12/256GB one for CNY 4,598.

The iQOO 5 Pro comes in Track Version and Legendary Edition color schemes. It starts at CNY 4,998 for the 8/256GB variant while the 12/256GB version retails for CNY 5,498. Sales in China will begin on August 24, with the company still remaining mum on international availability of the device.

The iQOO 5 series brings with itself a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display that's 6.56-inches in size. But the two displays differ from each other slightly. This is because the display of the iQOO 5 is flat while the iQOO 5 Pro features a screen with curved edges. Both panels flaunt a 20:9 aspect ratio panel and can get extremely bring at 1,300 nits brightness. They also hide underneath an in-display fingerprint reader.

Running the show here is a Snapdragon 865 paired with 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There's also a VC heat sink for bringing the temperature down by 12 degrees.

The punch-hole on both the phones hide 16-megapixel front cameras. On the back, the iQOO 5 feature a triple camera system, with a Samsung GN1 50-megapixel as the primary lens sat bseide a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. The iQOO 5 Pro also uses the same primary lens, and pairs it with a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, and a 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

For battery, the iQOO 5 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 120W Flash Charge. The iQOO 5 carries a larger 4,500 mAh battery but gets only a 55W Flash Charge solution. Both the phones measures 8.32mm in thickness and weighs 197 grams.