iQOO 7 Legend review in five points: Worthy option for sub-Rs 40,000 range?

Highlights iQOO 7 Legend comes with BMW M Motorsport branding in a white matte finish at the back.

It is powered by Snapdragon 888 and sports an extended RAM technology for optimum performance.

It carries a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary lens.

The hotly contested mid-range smartphone segment recently had a strong entrant. That is when iQOO came up with its new iQOO 7 series, offering some top-notch specifications at less than the premium price you usually pay for a flagship phone.

The top offering in this two-variant series is the iQOO 7 Legend, promising the best of firepower for extreme performance demands. The company marketed the phone as such, partnering with BMW M Motorsport to come up with a phone that looks a class apart.

But just like any other gadget, this does not mean that the device is devoid of any shortcomings. It has its fair share of hits and misses. We recently had the chance to experience the iQOO 7 Legend, and you can read about all our views on the smartphone here.

Best value for money or not, iQOO 7 Legend certainly managed to create hype in the market. So if you are one of those who are looking to buy a new smartphone and would like to quickly assess the iQOO 7 Legend as a choice, here is what you need to know.

iQOO 7 Legend (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today) Point 1: Out of the box, iQOO 7 Legend will blow your mind if you are a fan of automotive branding. As a smartphone, it has a very bold and distinctive look, with an aura of a device specifically meant for performance. It sports a striking white colour with a matte finish with the iconic tri-colour racing stripes of BMW M Motorsport running all through the back of the phone as a highlight. A camera module at the back neatly houses three camera lenses in a rectangular strip with a metallic finish. All this gives off a rather "limited edition" feel to it. In short, it is easy to see that how the iQOO 7 Legend stands out from the regular cut of smartphones available at its price.

Point 2: Other than being aesthetically pleasing, iQOO 7 Legend comes with a hefty built too. The phone weighs a considerable 210 grams and definitely feels like it during its use. The weight suggests a strong built, as is the use of a special form of plastic on the casing sides that resembles a metallic built, both in looks and durability. That being said, the iQOO 7 Legend is not for those who prefer to handle light and easy smartphones for regular use. For those with rough handling, it can be a reasonably difficult phone to damage.

iQOO 7 Legend (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today)

Point 3: A distinctive advantage that the iQOO 7 Legend has over the competitors in its price segment is the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor on it. Remember, any other devices promise to give an elite mobile gaming experience. However, not many come with the firepower to match that claim. Also advertised for superior gaming, iQOO 7 Legend has a fair backing to this promise. Other than the chipset, it uses an extended RAM tech to use part of the memory storage as RAM when need be. In our use, the phone did not lag for any level of multitasking or gaming.

Point 4: A hands-on experience with the iQOO 7 Legend will be loved by most. The device offers a fast and smooth touch response on a display that is large enough and pleasing to the eye. In numbers, this is a 6.62 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution, 398 PPI pixel density and 1300 nits of peak brightness. What you use, i.e. the FunTouch OS 11 on it, is the latest OS by Vivo based on the Android 11. So you are up to date with all the latest system features, but there are some drawbacks that still spoil the experience a bit, like bloatware.

iQOO 7 Legend (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ India Today)

Point 5: The iQOO 7 Legend promises big on the camera front, but that is where you might see it lagging behind its counterparts. There is a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a black and white Mono camera with 2x optical zoom at the back. The setup clicks good images across lighting conditions. However, it does not deliver too well on the focus and misses out on details in some shots. The portrait mode is not that impressive either, and you might see a completely different colour scheme on it.