IQOO 7 to arrive with Snapdragon 888 and will be cheaper than OnePlus 9

Highlights The iQOO India has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

The next IQOO smartphone would ome with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

If reports are to be trusted, the IQOO 7 could be priced around Rs 40,000 in India.

The iQOO India has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone. The company has not mentioned the name of the smartphone but has revealed that it would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The latest series of smartphone which features the flagship chipset is the OnePlus 9 series, which was launched globally on March 24. However, the phone that IQOO has teased would be priced lower than the OnePlus 9.

IQOO posted an image of the processor and tweeted, "What's better than Bang For The Buck? More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!"

If reports are to be trusted, the IQOO 7 could be priced around Rs 40,000 in India, which is way lower than the OnePlus 9 that was launched for Rs 49,999 for the base variant. IQOO 7 is currently selling in China. The smartphone is available at a starting price of CNY3,798 (roughly Rs 42,240). It comes with two different RAM variants, including 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the IQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ pressure-sensitive AMOLED display. The smartphone comes with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. The IQOO also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of camera, the IQOO 7 features triple camera sensors on the rear, which comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 50mm equivalent 13-megapixel telephoto unit. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for flawless selfies.

The iQOO 7 houses a 4,000 mAh battery bundled with a 120W adapter which can go from 0 to 100 in just 15 minutes.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 9 houses a 4500 battery with support for Warp Charge 65T fast charging tech.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9 also features triple camera sensors on the rear, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.