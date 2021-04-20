iQOO 7 to come with a BMW M branded variant in India, launch set for April 26

Highlights iQOO 7 Legend will carry the branding of the partnership between iQOO and BMW M Motorsport.

The branding will feature the iconic tri-colour racing stripes and an engraved slogan.

The iQOO 7 series has already been launched in China.

iQOO has announced that it is extending its partnership with BMW M Motorsport, formed earlier in 2020. The company will also conduct the launch of the iQOO 7 Legend under partnership branding.

iQOO has confirmed that the flagship device under the iQOO 7 Series will feature the iconic tri-colour racing stripes of the BMW M Motorsport as part of the partnership. In addition, the device will be engraved with the slogan "Fascination Meets Innovation".

The sponsoring partnership aims to offer ultra-fast technology and a high-performance experience on the smartphone. Commenting on the partnership, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing iQOO, hinted that the upcoming iQOO 7 series smartphones by the company would be powered by top-notch gaming and photography capabilities.

The two-year premium partner sponsorship started in 2020, with the iQOO BMW M4 DTM participation in the 2020 DTM season. This year, an iQOO sponsored car will compete in the 2021 24H Nürburgring race in June.

Vivo's subsidiary iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 7 series devices will go on sale via Amazon post-launch on April 26. The series launching in India will include the standard iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend variants.

These smartphones have already been unveiled in China, hence we know almost everything about the upcoming iQOO 7 series. Both the devices will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 800 series SoCs, 120Hz AMOLED displays and 4000mAh batteries with support for super-fast charging.

What is kept a secret for now is the price tag that the smartphones will carry. iQOO has been continuously teasing these upcoming smartphones via its Twitter handle. A couple of weeks ago, the brand teased a picture of the Snapdragon 888 with a price tag of Rs 3X990. The tweet suggests that one of the smartphones will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.

The brand also mentioned that these smartphones are being manufactured in Vivo's Greater Noida facility to boost the Make in India campaign.