iQOO Neo 3 specs leak, to launch with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

It's only been a few weeks since the launch of the iQOO 3, and the company is already looking to do one better with a new flagship, the iQOO Neo 3. The company had recently teased that the phone will come with a display that refreshes at a higher rate than the iQOO 3.

Said to launch in China soon, the phone is also tipped to sport the Snapdragon 865 SoC. And ahead of its launch, the phone's key specs have been leaked by tipster, Digital Chat Station who claims the smartphone will sport a 120Hz refresh rate -- double that of the iQOO 3.

As for the other specs, it is tipped to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The report also claims the iQOO Neo3 will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 3 could get a quad-camera set-up which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor sat next to a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 10x Zoom, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro and bokeh camera. Other features of the phone could include the inclusion of Monster Touch Buttons' and 4D Game Vibration' features, which were introduced with iQOO 3.

iQOO Neo 3 could also go big with the batteries, with the phone likely to feature a 4400mAh battery pack with support for 55W IQOO Flash Charge technology that promises 50 per cent of charge in just 15 minutes.