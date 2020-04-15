iQOO Neo 3 with 144Hz display tipped to be the most affordable Snapdragon 865 phone

Highlights iQOO 3 is tipped to be the most affordable Snapdragon 865 smartphone

The phone has already been revealed to come with a 144Hz display

The device is set to launch on April 23

It's no secret that iQOO is working on a new smartphone, one that it plans to launch on April 23. The smartphone in question is the iQOO Neo 3 which has been the subject of a number of leaks and teasers over the last few days, and now the phone's price has also been leaked online.

Interestingly, the leaked price shows the phone could be the most affordable Snapdragon 865 chipset smartphone. According to a Weibo post, the handset will begin retain at CNY 2,998 ( approx Rs 32,000). This will make it the most affordable Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone in the market. For the price, the phone is also said to pack some really impressive specs, including a really fast display.

Only yesterday, we received information that the phone will come with a display capable of refreshing frames at a high speed of 144Hz. Interestingly, this information comes after previous leaks had claimed the phone could come with a 120Hz panel. This will be a big upgrade for the iQOO Neo 3 as previous phones from the company have only come with 60Hz displays.

Apart from this, there is little else that's been made official about the device. As for the other specs, the phone could come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and is also tipped to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. It is also claimed that the iQOO Neo 3 will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For cameras, the iQOO Neo 3 could get a quad-camera set-up which includes a 48-megapixel main sensor sat next to a 13-megapixel telephoto unit with 10x Zoom, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro and bokeh camera. Other features of the phone could include the inclusion of Monster Touch Buttons and 4D Game Vibration' features, which were introduced with iQOO 3.

iQOO Neo 3 could also go big with the batteries, with the phone likely to feature a 4400mAh battery pack with support for 55W IQOO Flash Charge technology that promises 50 per cent of charge in just 15 minutes.