iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz display launched

iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G is the latest smartphone in the iQOO lineup. This smartphone has been launched in China and is a lower-specced variant of the iQOOO Neo 5. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 and comes with a 144Hz IPS LCD display, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G follows the same design language as the iQOO Neo 5. That being said, there are a couple of changes too, the camera module looks slightly different and is shorter in length, the iQOO branding has moved to the bottom, the centred punch-hole has been placed at the top-right corner, not to miss there's no in-display fingerprint scanner but a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader for authentication.

This smartphone features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and HDR10 certification. Moving further, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 7-nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G features a triple rear camera setup on the rear consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear camera can shoot videos up to 4K 30fps, the video capability on the front shooter is capped at 1080 30fps.

The iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G also features stereo speakers, Multi-Turbo 5.0, an 11-layer liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

The smartphone brings support for 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm jack in terms of connectivity. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Moreover, the iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G gets Android 11 with OriginOS on top.

As far as the pricing of the iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G is concerned, the 8GB/128GB variant goes for CNY2299 (roughly Rs 26,100), whereas the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB are priced at CNY2499 (roughly Rs 28400) and CNY2699 (Rs 30600).