iQOO U3 with 48MP cameras and Dimensity 800U SoC launched: Price, specifications and features

Highlights iQOO U3 has been launched in China.

The phone comes with a triple camera set-up at the back.

It features a big 5000mAh battery.

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO made a big entry in India last year with its first smartphone, the iQOO 3. Since then, the company has launched a few more phones, but all of them have been made available in its home country, China.

Adding to the list, iQOO has now gone ahead and launched another phone in the country, one which promises to go heavy on specifications but at an affordable price tag. The phone in question is the iQOO U3 which has been launched in two variants -- 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The phone has been announced at a starting price of 1,498 Yuan and 1,698 Yuan, respectively. Both the variants are available in two colors -- Black and Glow Blue. The company has announced that the handset is up for pre-orders but at a discount of 50 Yuan, with sale of the device starting in China from December 17.

iQOO U3: Specifications and features

In terms of the hardware, the iQOO U3 comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside it. The display here is a screen that offers support for a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The panel is rated for 401ppi pixel density, and can support HDR10, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 percent.

At the back, the phone offers a dual camera set-up inside a rectangular camera module. The lenses here are a 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The lenses offer support for features such as night scene mode, panorama, time-lapse photography, EIS, and 4K video recording.

For software, the phone offers iQOO UI 1.5 based Android 10 OS. Under the hood, the phone packs a Dimensity 800U chipset along with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. For data, there's UFS 2.2 128GB storage which is not expandable.

Powering the phone is a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W dual-engine fast charging. The iQOO U3 also comes with liquid cooling technology, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, face unlock, a side-facing fingerprint reader.