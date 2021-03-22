iQOO U3X 5G launched, gets Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz display and 5000mAh battery

Highlights iQOO U3X 5G launched in China.

It features a Snapdragon 480 chipset.

It gets a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo's subsidiary iQOO has launched a midrange 5G smartphone in China. The smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 90Hz IPS LCD panel and a 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

The iQOO U3X 5G doesn't look a lot different from the Vivo Y31s that was launched earlier in January this year. It has a square camera module on the rear panel, which houses a dual-camera setup accompanied by a flash. The rest of the back panel is neat, with a small iQOO branding on the left.

On the front, the device gets a dew-drop notch display. Besides this, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Moreover, the Vivo iQOO U3X 5G is made available in Magic Blue and Elegant Gray colour options.

The design and the internal hardware on the iQOO U3X 5G are the same as Vivo Y31s. To clear the air, it is a rebranded Vivo Y31s. As far as the iQOO U3x/X 5G specs are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Further, the iQOO U3x 5G is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 480 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 8nm manufacturing process. Apart from this, the chipset has support for 5G and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The smartphone is made available in three RAM and storage variants - 4GB/128 GB, 6GB/64GB GB and 8/128 GB.

Interestingly the iQOO U3X 5G has a feature called "Memory Fusion" that allows the phone to use 3GB from the on-board storage to store some data in case 8GB RAM is not enough.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. Whereas on the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The iQOO U3X 5G ships with Android 11 with Origin OS on top. Moreover, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone brings support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and more in terms of connectivity.

As of now, iQOO U3X 5G is made available in China at a starting price of CNY1199 (Rs 13,300 roughly).



