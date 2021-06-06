iQOO Z3 price in India may start at Rs 19,990, claims new leak

Highlights iQOO Z3 smartphone will be launched in India on June 8.

It will have two RAM variants, 6GB and 8GB.

The iQOO Z3 has a 6.58-inch 120Hz 1080x2408 LCD touchscreen, a triple rear camera system.

iQOO has confirmed that the Z3 5G smartphone will be launching on June 8 in the country. iQOO has confirmed that the device will have a 64MP primary camera and a '3GB Extended RAM' feature. It will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

According to previous information, we learned that this device would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC onboard. As per the tipster Debayan Roy, the mid-range smartphone will have two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Snapdragon 768G processor has secured over 450k points in the AnTuTu benchmark. The device also supports extended RAM functionality. That is, the smartphone leverages the existing ROM and uses it as RAM. For example, the iQOO Z3's 8GB LPDD4x RAM acts as 11GB (8GB + 3GB). The Snapdragon 768G is more powerful than the Snapdragon 750G and 732G.

According to the tipster, the cheaper model with 6GB RAM/128GB storage is tipped to launch at a later date. Further, he reveals that the phone will be offered in two colour options- Nebula and Ace Black. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The iQOO Z3 is already available in China, and we know the full specifications of the device. It is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

iQOO has recently confirmed that Z3 5G will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The FHD+ display will offer 401 PPI pixel density, HDR10 support, and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5-layer liquid cooling system, which can as per claims, effectively reduce the core temperature by 10 °C. It will carry support for 55W fast charging, which can charge the phone's 50 per cent battery in just 19 minutes.

The phone will feature a 64MP Samsung-GW3 AF Main camera sensor that has an aperture rating of f/1.79. The camera supports features like EFB autofocus tracking, super night mode, and 60fps 4K video recording. The primary lens is speculated to be assisted by an 8-megapixel superwide lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W flash charging and takes only 15 minutes to charge from 0 to 60%. The upcoming smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India and is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000.