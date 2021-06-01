iQOO Z3 to launch in India on June 8, said to be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 768G chipset

Highlights iQOO Z3 will be a mid-budget offering by iQOO in India.

It will feature a triple-lens camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

It will be available on Amazon India for sale post-launch.

iQOO Z3 is set to launch in India next week as a mid-range offering by the Vivo sub-brand. The company has officially confirmed the launch date for the upcoming iQOO phone and is set to mark its debut in the country on June 8 at 12 pm.

For those unaware, iQOO Z3 was launched in China back in March in three configurations. Now on its way to India, it promises to be the first smartphone in the country to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G chipset. The company will be revealing more of its specifications as we near the launch date.

iQOO has put up a new microsite for the iQOO Z3, which lets visitors stay in touch with the updates on the phone's launch through a "Notify Me" button. Other than this, the microsite will be used to reveal some of the phone's fan-favourite features over the coming days.

iQOO Z3's FlashCharge Technology, for instance, has been highlighted on June 1. This will be followed by details on its camera setup on June 2, gaming prowess on June 3, and the phone's display and design on June 4. Eventually, the phone will be launched on June 8.

The iQOO Z3 will go on sale via Amazon India, which now also has a microsite for the upcoming smartphone.

As for what can be gathered from the Chinese variant, the iQOO Z3 will come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 2408x1080 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. This will be paired to an Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which will also feature extended RAM support, as seen on the iQOO 7 recently. Storage will include 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 capacity that is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. iQOO Z3 will run OriginOS for iQOO 1.0 based on Android 11.

Optics on the device will include a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the smartphone will house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter placed in a notch.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z3 will include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. A 4400mAh battery will back the device with support for 55W fast charging.