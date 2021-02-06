IRCTC launches online bus ticket booking services, here is how you can booktickets

Highlights IRCTC will now make it easier for travelers to book bus tickets online.

IRCTC will now make it easier for travelers to book bus tickets online. The ticketing website has now launched online bus ticket booking services. As per IRCTC, the bus ticket booking services website went live on January 29. A few days ago, IRCTC made its revamped website official along with Rail Connect app.

To book bus tickets online, users can go to https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/home. Users can enter their details departure and arrival details. The travellers can also select seats and choose buses as per their preferences.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government ''One Stop Shop Travel Portal'' of the country," a statement issued by IRCTC read.



"In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021," the statement further read.

Before booking the buses, users can also check out the pictures of the buses. As per the website, tickets can be booked for a maximum of six passengers can be booked in one transaction. Users can also book all fleets of state road transport corporation buses including UPSRTC, APSRTC, GSRTC, OSRTC, Kerala RTC, etc.

The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through mobile too.

As per the IRCTC statement, the IRCTC has collaborated with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories for providing online bus booking services to the customers.

The new feature of online bus booking will allow the customers to view a variety of buses and choose the appropriate bus for travel considering route, amenities, reviews, ratings, and bus images available. Along with this, the customers will be able to choose their pick-up and drop points and timings and finally book their journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing bank and e-wallet discounts too.

The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travelers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.

(With inputs from ANI)