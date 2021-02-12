IRCTC launches payment gateway iPAY for easy railway ticket payment transactions

Highlights The IRCTC has launched a new payment gateway called the IRCTC iPAY through which users can make payments to book railway tickets.

According to IRCTC, the AutoPay app facility will make it convenient for users to book tickets and make the refund procedure easier.

The IRCTC iPAY will also allow users to get an instant refund if they book their train tickets through the IRCTC website or the mobile app.

Days after the Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) made its revamped website official along with the Rail Connect app, it has now launched a new payment gateway, called the IRCTC-iPay that can be used by train travellers to make payments. Users making payment through the IRCTC-iPay will have to give details and permission for the use of the debit card of their UPI bank account or another form of payment. Users can also use the details for all future transactions on the platform.

The IRCTC iPAY will also allow users to get an instant refund if they book their train tickets through the IRCTC website or the mobile app. According to IRCTC, the AutoPay app facility will make it convenient for users to book tickets and make the refund procedure easier for users, in case they decide to cancel a ticket, increasing users' reliability on the app. The new payment gateway will also save users' time.

IRCTC also lets users book bus tickets. Last week, the ticketing website launched online bus ticket booking services. As per IRCTC, the bus ticket booking services website went live on January 29. To book bus tickets online, users can go to https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/home. Users can enter their details departure and arrival details. The travellers can also select seats and choose buses as per their preferences. Users can also book all fleets of state road transport corporation buses including UPSRTC, APSRTC, GSRTC, OSRTC, Kerala RTC, etc. The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through mobile too.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government ''One Stop Shop Travel Portal'' of the country," a statement issued by IRCTC had noted. The IRCTC had noted that it upgraded its user interface and is following the self-reliant India approach. It also noted that the changes will benefit many users as about 83 per cent of its reserve tickets are booked on the website.



