IRCTC to now let users book buses, partners with redBus for intercity bus ticketing service

Highlights IRCTC has announced a new intercity bus ticketing service in collaboration with redBus.

Passengers can choose from over 2,600 private bus operators and 24,000 buses operating daily.

There has been a significant rise in online bus booking since the relaxation of lockdown last year.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with redBus, has announced an intercity bus ticketing service on its platform. While booking for buses, IRCTC platform users can now choose from a collection of more than 2,600 private bus operators and approximately 24,000 daily buses across the country on the IRCTC platform provided by redBus. IRCTC said in its release that this integration would allow IRCTC to host 12 lakh bus seats daily, including sleeper/non-sleeper, AC/non-AC buses.

This association marks IRCTC's foray into bus ticketing apart from railways and flight booking. Further, users will get access to information such as amenities available onboard, choice of boarding and dropping points, and also choosing the buses that provide redBus Safety+ program that lets travellers choose the best and safest bus options available on the route.

Talking about the collaboration, redBus CEO Prakash Sangam said in a press statement, "redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer travellers a convenient and secure means to book bus tickets. IRCTC is the most preferred platform for millions of travellers to book their train tickets, and now with redBus' integration within the IRCTC website and app, customers of IRCTC get access to the widest range of bus options to complete their travel. Online booking of bus tickets has witnessed a huge spike in demand during the course of the pandemic, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, and this association acts as a catalyst to further fuel growth in the sector."

How to book your bus tickets on the IRCTC website



You can visit https://www.bus.irctc.co.in and search your departure and arrival city for your intended travel dates. The portal accepts all payment options to complete your bookings, like Debit card, Credit card, Net Banking, Wallets, and UPI.