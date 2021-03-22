Is Micromax In 1 a value for money phone for Rs 10,499? Review in 5 points

Highlights Micromax In 1 comes with a big 1080p display that is good for binge-watching.

The 5000mAh battery allows you to play games for long times on the In 1.

The Micromax In 1 costs Rs 10,999 for the base variant.

Micromax In 1 arrived as the Indian company's ambitious device. By ambitious, I do not mean a high-end phone that could undercut the latest iPhones or Galaxy S21 phones. It is ambitious because Micromax is looking to make a dent in the smartphone market, just like previous times when it managed to dethrone Samsung to sit atop the list of most-selling phone brands. This time, its fight involves taking on brands with Chinese association, including Realme and Redmi that have pretty much captivated the low-end smartphone market of India, as per the data of IDC and Counterpoint Research.

And to give it back to the Realmes and Redmis, Micromax is placing many ambitions on the In 1. The In 1 is perfectly priced at around Rs 10,000, which is the price segment that sees the maximum upheaval in the smartphone market. And this pricing is backed by a list of good specifications, such as a Full-HD display, a powerful 5000mAh battery with fast charging, and 48MP triple cameras. Micromax In 1 wants to be your next phone. And that too, as a preference over a Realme or Redmi phone, following the anti-China sentiment. I used the Micromax In 1 for some time and wrote a review last week. But since these reviews are usually long, here is the TL;DR (synopsis) in five easy points.

-- The In 1 has an exciting design. Although design is something subjective, I am sure Micromax's diamond-shaped patterns on the backside of the In 1 are worth appreciating. And since Micromax has used a matte finish on the phone, there is no fear of smudging the shine with your dirty fingers. The build quality is also good, which means the phone can handle minor scuffs and scratches. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well.

-- On the In 1, you will see a big display. This is a 6.67-inch 1080p display with good brightness and colours. I had no issues with the screen when reading or watching something. In fact, to sweeten your experience, the In 1 supports 1080p video streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube in case you watch a lot of content. This display is even good for gaming because the large real estate can show you a larger map when playing Call of Duty Mobile.

-- Powering the Micromax In 1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. I have used this processor before, as well, on several phones so I am familiar with it. For the price you will pay for this phone, this processor is good enough. It can handle multitasking well and allows you to play games such as Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 without visible lags. Though you should keep the graphic settings low for these games as the phone is not meant for high-end gaming.

-- The 48MP triple cameras on the Micromax In 1 are worth the money. I was impressed by the level of details I could see in the photos I clicked from the main camera in the daylight. For nighttime photography, you have the Night Mode that works fine but the photos have washed colours. The 2MP macro camera is also worth talking about. For Rs 10,999, macro photography is good on this phone and I would suggest this phone for its camera skills.

A macro shot clicked on the Micromax In 1 using the 2MP camera.

-- The In 1 has a large 5000mAh battery inside. Now, it is not uncommon to have a 5000mAh battery in a phone around this price but it is a good thing to have. The In 1 lasts for about a day and some more on typical usage. And when the battery dies out, the 18W fast charger tops the battery in under two hours.

Micromax In 1 review verdict

If you are looking for a phone that is good value for money, Micromax In 1 is among my top choices. It has good clean and neat Android software, a big display, good cameras, and a powerful battery. All in all, this phone can be a great substitute for Redmis and Realmes. Especially to those who do not want to buy a "Chinese" phone any longer. For Rs 10,499, Micromax In 1 is a good value for money phone.