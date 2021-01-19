Is Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G good buy for Rs 35,990? Review in 5 points

Highlights Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with a big 6.5-inch display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

The Dimensity 1000+ processor offers 5G support and good performance.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G supports 65W fast charging tech that fills the battery up in under 40 minutes.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is the first 5G smartphone of 2021 in India. It is also the first 5G phone in India's Reno line that is famous for its beautiful design over anything else. This time, Oppo is doubling down on specifications as much as it does on the design. The Reno 5 Pro 5G features the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is equivalent to the Snapdragon 865 processor and brings support for 5G. Apart from 5G, which is nonexistent in India for now, the Reno 5 Pro 5G has a gorgeous body, a big display, and good cameras.

Take my word on it because I have been using the Reno 5 Pro 5G for a while now. The arresting looks of the smartphone are enough to make you interested but there is a lot of going on under the hood. There were some gripes that I encountered during my review time but overall the Reno 5 Pro 5G impressed me, more so because it comes around the same price as the Reno 4 Pro but is a lot gutsier as a smartphone India's mid-range market. Since the review may be too long for some, here is a synopsis of my experience with the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in five points.

1. Right off the bat, the sleek and pretty looks of the Reno 5 Pro 5G will appeal to you the most. The "Reno Glow" theme that the rear finish is based on gives each nanoparticle the ability to reflect the light in a wave-like pattern. Although the gaudiness on the back might be too much for me, it is still a pretty design that takes forward the legacy of the Reno series. This time, Oppo has ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, so your options are now USB-C earphones or wireless ones.

2. The 6.5-inch display is quite colourful, bright, and pleasing to the eyes. It supports 1080p resolution at up to 90Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling and other elements look sharp and smooth. It also supports HDR10+ for better contrast levels and dynamic range, which you will only find useful when watching Netflix shows. The display has thin bezels and looks a little boxy, although the display has curved edges. And the smartphone's grip is also good.

3. The Dimensity 1000+ processor belongs to the flagship level, which means everyday tasks are bread and butter for it. The smartphone can do multitasking quite easily. But ColorOS 11.1 may ruin your gaming experience sometimes. The software might not be fully optimised, which is a shame because it bogs down a processor that is otherwise capable enough to handle heavy games, such as Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile. A software update can help fix this problem, I believe.

4. Oppo phones are famous because their cameras are some of the best in the market. The Reno 5 Pro 5G is not an exception. The 64MP main camera can capture minute details in very crisp and sharp photos. However, the photos look draped in artificial colours, which are more soothing to the eyes. It is not a bad thing because a lot of people anyway use different kinds of photo-editing apps to make their photos look more appealing.

5. The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 4350mAh battery, which is an upgrade over the 4000mAh battery found inside the Reno 4 Pro. it lasts for more than a day on normal usage, which includes sporadic hours of photography, gaming, watching Netflix, and listening to music. And yes, the use of internet apps is maximum. And even if you are a heavy user, you do not have anything to worry about. The 65W fast charging tech makes sure your battery is topped up in under 40 minutes from the bundled charger.