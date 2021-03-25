Is Realme 8 Pro the 108-megapixel camera phone to buy for Rs 17,999? Review in 5 points

Highlights Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back.

But it is not the only phone under Rs 20,000 with this sensor.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a close competitor that can beat the Realme 8 Pro.

Realme 8 Pro is the latest smartphone from the Chinese company and it bets big on the cameras. There is a mighty 108-megapixel camera on the Realme 8 Pro, which sells for a starting price of Rs 17,999. It is an attractive feature to have on a phone because it was once one of the highlights on more expensive, premium devices. For under Rs 20,000, it makes a strong case for itself and entices you to get one. But it is not alone. Xiaomi -- the close competitor of Realme -- recently launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and this phone, too, has a 108-megapixel camera. So, now you have a choice at your disposal.

Which one is it going to be? I have an answer to this question that I vividly wrote in my review of Realme 8 Pro.

Yes, the Realme 8 Pro is the cheapest 108-megapixel camera phone right now because it beats the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max by Rs 1,000 (Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs Rs 18,999). But it is also a one-trick pony. The phone is not a big upgrade over last year's Realme 7 Pro except for the camera. And though that is not a bad thing -- because Realme 7 Pro was a good phone, it certainly may bug a few customers who want newness. Well, I am not sure what levels of newness one might want, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max surely has more of them. To give you the answer to that question, you can go read my full review of Realme 8 Pro here. But, if you are short on time, here is a TL;DR (synopsis) of my review in five points.

-- Realme 8 Pro's 108-megapixel main camera can click beautiful photos, especially in the daylight. There is a huge amount of details in these photos, which you can only experience when you zoom into them. And that is good for when you want a photo to be framed and hung on a wall. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera is fine and can click decent photos but the 2-megapixel macro sensor is below average. You are going to use the main camera mostly and that works great.

-- Realme has often tried to balance the features on its sub-Rs 20,000 phones with the price. And this is mostly visible in the display. You either get an LCD with 90Hz or 120Hz or a Super AMOLED with 60Hz. Although last year's Realme 7 series gave a choice with respect to that, Realme 8 series does not. Both phones have Super AMOLED displays without a high refresh rate, and it could be a bummer for some people. People are getting used to super smooth scrolling on phones. Even though the effect of a high refresh rate is not discernible on regular use, it is gaming when you would miss it. Realme 8 Pro brings a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with just 60Hz while Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a bigger 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You do the math now.

-- Powering the Realme 8 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It is an old and dependable processor that has hardly any drawbacks for this price. Simply put, you will be happy with the performance of this processor. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max's Snapdragon 732G processor is only marginally better.

-- Realme 8 Pro uses a 4500mAh battery that lasts quite long. I could get more than a day with the phone with normal usage and when the battery finally dies out, the 50W charging helps you get a full charge in around 50 minutes. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a little weak in this department because it has a 33W fast charging only but a bigger 5020mAh battery.

-- The design of the Realme 8 Pro is loud. There is a textured finish with Realme's Dare to Leap branding that some people may not like. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max keeps it simple. It has a plain gradient-finish on the back and looks a lot subtler than Realme 8 Pro does.

Realme 8 Pro review verdict

For Rs 17,999, Realme 8 Pro is a good phone with a great 108-megapixel camera, capable processor, colourful and bright display, and long-lasting battery. For Rs 1,000 extra, you get the same camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max but what you else gain includes a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, dual stereo speakers, and a larger battery. So, if you do not mind the Rs 1,000 gap, I would recommend you go with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. But if you priorities are straight, Realme 8 Pro is not a bad phone to have.