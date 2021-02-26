Is Realme Narzo 30A good buy for Rs 8,999? Review in 5 points

Highlights Realme Narzo 30A is the brand new budget phone that takes over the Narzo 20A.

It brings a bright display, capable processor, and dual rear cameras.

Realme Narzo 30A costs Rs 8,999 for the base variant.

Realme Narzo 30A will be available to buy in a few days in India. It is the latest budget phone from Realme that has seen phenomenal growth in the smartphone sector. The secret sauce behind the success is viable features at aggressive pricing. Narzo 30A is an outcome of this strategy, aimed at consumers who have a restrained budget but need certain things to fixate their eyes on. It is a 6000mAh battery with fast charging for the Narzo 30A. But the list of features does not end here. Realme Narzo 30A has some really good features on board and it costs only Rs 8,999.

Ahead of the sale, I did a review of the Narzo 30A a couple of days back. It is a long review that entails the pros and cons of the phone, how its performance is, the benefit of the display it has, and, yes, everything about the massive 6000mAh battery. So, if you have got less time than what the review will ask of you, this is a list of five points that summarise my Narzo 30A review for you. And these points would definitely help you in making a decision about buying the Narzo 30A when it goes on its first sale on March 5.

-- Realme Narzo 30A is a 4G phone, unlike its bigger sibling that is bestowed on with the title of being the most affordable 5G phone in India. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor that last year's Narzo 20 also uses. It is a decent processor that can handle a lot many things. I am talking about at least five light-to-medium apps in the background, image processing in the night mode and video processing, and finally some popular games. I played Call of Duty Mobile and Shadow War Games on the phone on default settings and I was pleased by the performance. Basically, this processor is good for the price the phone has.

-- On the front, the large 6.5-inch LCD is very colourful. It supports 720p HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, which is okay for the price. The interesting thing about the screen is that it can get adequately bright under direct sunlight to make the text properly visible. Since the display is large enough, watching shows and movies on the phone is also enjoyable, although the content does not play at 1080p resolution. For gaming, the display brings a decent experience, obviously because of the price.

-- Realme Narzo 30A has two cameras on the back and one on the front. The 13MP sensor is the main one that clicks decent daylight photos. These photos have plenty of details in them and retain natural colours. The second one is a black-and-white sensor that helps in sharpening photos in the portrait mode and giving a fuller effect to photos with filters. Realme has included three night-mode filters on this phone. However, the night mode itself is below average. The photos clicked using the main sensor turn out grainy and have less detailing in them. The front 8MP camera clicks photos good enough for Instagram or other social media platforms. See samples below:

-- The design of the Narzo 30A is something that did not go well with me. I mean it looks like a shrunken briefcase with those patterns on the back. The phone is, for sure, well-built using the polycarbonate body but this design is not for me. This does not mean that the Realme Narzo 30A looks bad. There may be several customers who would not mind having this design on their phone.

-- Finally, the battery of the Realme Narzo 30A is probably the thing that you will get this phone for. In my testing, the battery easily ran for more than one and a half days with a single charge. Since the hardware on the phone is not very demanding, the battery stays in check. And when the battery finally dies on you after this long time, the 18W charger helps it get full faster. The charger bundled with the phone supports fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30A is a good value-for-money phone. It has got a nice build, a big and bright display, a decent processor, and a battery that goes on and on. The cameras are average and the night mode could have been a little better. But this issue does not make the phone not worthy of its price. For Rs 8,999 (the high-end memory variant costs Rs 9,999), Realme Narzo 30A is a phone that you should consider.