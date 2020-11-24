It seems Samsung is killing Galaxy Note series, but S Pen may survive

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is tipped to replace the Galaxy Note series.

The S Pen is tipped to be shipped with both the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z fold flagships.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could come with an under-display camera.

Over the last few weeks we've heard a lot of rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S series flagships, including strange reports that the phone will indeed be coming with support for the company's S Pen. Now it appears such reports could end up becoming true, with the latest information coming out of South Korea claiming that the company has officially confirmed that the phone will get support for the S Pen.

However, what is more interesting is the fact that the report makes some other interesting revelations, including the fact that the company has also confirmed plans of bringing the S Pen to the foldable Z line-up and also that with this move it will also discontinue the Galaxy Note line-up.

This information coming courtesy of Aju News claims that Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June next year which will be a major upgrade on the Galaxy Fold 2, and will feature S Pen support, and is also expected to come equipped with an under-display camera.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also tipped to use second-generation Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG), to prevent scratches when the S Pen is used. The report also adds that Samsung is also working on a custom under-display camera solution for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for bringing a truly full-screen experience. However, these remain just plans for now, as the report adds that Samsung may ditch this idea if the screen and camera quality aren't found to be up to the mark. The report also claims that Samsung is said to have considered adding a pop-up camera to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but decided against the idea due to concerns around reliability.

While the claims made in the report are quite interesting and explosive, what needs to be remembered is that it's best to take this new information with a pinch of salt because at certain points it seems a little far-fetched. Plus, it's always prudent to remember that we hear a lot of rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S, Note and Z Fold series, however, very few of them actually come true.

More on this should become clear as we approach the launch date of the phones, which will come sooner than most years as the company is widely tipped to launch the new Galaxy S21 series flagships in January 2021. The Z Fold 3 as per new reports should also be launched soon next year with the company planning a June launch for it.